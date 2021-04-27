Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
UPDATE: Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks- Single Motorcycle Crash

**********Update 9:22 p.m. Monday, April 26th 2021*********

 

On 04/26/2021, Troopers were informed by the Medical Examiners Office that Sloma had died as a result of the injuries sustained in the motor vehicle crash. The crash investigation is still on going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802) 388-4919.

 

CASE#: 21B500762                                      

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brandon Slaney

STATION: New Haven                                   

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

 

DATE/TIME: 04/19/2021 at approximately 1817 hours 

STREET: Lake Dunmore Rd 

TOWN: Leicester

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Indian Head Trail Rd

WEATHER: Clear             

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry and Paved 

 

VEHICLE #1 

OPERATOR:  Jozef Sloma

AGE: 22   

SEAT BELT? N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, Vermont

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 1956

VEHICLE MAKE: BMW

VEHICLE MODEL: CYL

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor front end damage

INJURIES: Suspected Moderate Injuries

HOSPITAL: University of Vermont Medical Center

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH: 

                            On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police received a call of a single motorcycle crash on Lake Dunmore Rd in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Troopers responded to the scene of the crash and identified the operator as Jozef Sloma (22) of Leicester. Sloma was unconscious and non-responsive to medical personnel. As a result of the crash, the southbound lane of travel was shut down for a brief period of time.

 

Through investigation it was determined Sloma was traveling south on Lake Dunmore Rd when he lost control of his motorcycle for an unknown reason. Sloma was transported by a UVM Helicopter to UVM Medical Center as a result of his injuries. At the time of transport, Sloma had regained consciousness and was alert.

 

Troopers were assisted on scene by Middlebury Rescue, Brandon Rescue/Fire and UVM Medical Personnel.

This crash his still under investigation. If anyone has information pertaining to this case, please contact the Vermont State Police – New Haven Barracks at (802)388-4919.

 

