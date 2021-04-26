State disciplines health care providers-R21-8

For immediate release: April 26, 2021 (21-110)

State disciplines health care providers

OLYMPIA -- The Washington State Department of Health has taken disciplinary actions or withdrawn charges against the following health care providers in our state.

The department’s Health Systems Quality Assurance Division works with boards, commissions, and advisory committees to set licensing standards for more than 80 health care professions (e.g., dentists, nurses, counselors). Information about disciplinary action taken against medical doctors and physician assistants can be found on the Washington Medical Commission (WMC) website. Questions about WMC disciplinary actions can be sent to media@wmc.wa.gov.

Clark County

In March 2021 the Nursing Commission charged registered nurse Joseph Karl Wiser (RN60635525) with unprofessional conduct. While Wiser was working at a hospital, co-workers allegedly reported he was acting out of sorts and not like himself, was making uncharacteristic nursing practice errors, was giggling uncontrollably, and wasn’t able to focus on conversations or to respond appropriately. Wiser allegedly admitted drinking alcohol excessively, and abusing nitrous oxide and marijuana.

King County

In March 2021 the Naturopathy Board ended probation for naturopathic physician Xochitl Palomino (NT60184731).

In March 2021 the Dental Commission charged dentist Alireza Panahpour (DE60101476) with unprofessional conduct. Panahpour allegedly had a romantic and sexual relationship with a patient. Panahpour allegedly also had a romantic and sexual relationship with another patient who was also an employee. Panahpour allegedly terminated the patient as an employee when she turned down his further advances. Panahpour allegedly engaged in harassing and stalking behavior toward the patient, and ultimately threatened to kill her.

In March 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist Cory Michael Thompson (MA60537199) with unprofessional conduct. In 2020 Thompson was convicted of fourth-degree assault with sexual motivation.

In March 2021 the Massage Therapist Program charged massage therapist He Huang (MA60594161) with unprofessional conduct. Huang allegedly improperly touched a client and didn’t document massage services.

In March 2021 the Chiropractic Commission filed an amended statement of charges against chiropractor Austin Daw-Lin Hsu (CH00034771). Hsu allegedly practiced with an expired license, submitted insurance claims using the identification of a former employee instead of the employee who provided the service, and submitted insurance claims for patients he didn’t actually treat.

In March 2021 the Dental Commission ended conditions on the dentist general anesthesia permit of Geoffrey Timothy Bean (GA60587955).

Pierce County

In March 2021 the Pharmacy Commission conditionally granted a pharmacy assistant credential to Amber Lynn Anderson (VB60911682) and ordered her to participate in a substance abuse monitoring program. In 2006 Anderson was convicted of driving under the influence. Twice in 2006 and once in 2007Anderson was convicted of unlawful possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine.

In March 2021 the Dental Commission charged dental assistant Karla Garcia (D160689122) with unprofessional conduct. Garcia allegedly didn’t comply with conditions requiring her to abide by criminal probation in California.

Snohomish County

In March 2021 the Unlicensed Practice Program notified Nels W. Rasmussen of its intent to issue a cease-and-desist order. Rasmussen allegedly advertised animal healing services, and received pay for treating a horse, but has no veterinarian credential.

In March 2021 the Medical Assistant Program charged certified medical assistant Clara Anne Kitchen (CM60367380) with unprofessional conduct. Kitchen allegedly inappropriately accessed patient records at a clinic where she worked. Charges say Kitchen used one patient’s personal information to purchase a car valued at $51,673, and used another patient’s personal information to apply for financing for a $31,959.11 car purchase. Kitchen allegedly used several patients’ personal information to apply for and to rent apartments, which she allegedly vacated or abandoned with unpaid rent and fees of some $18,400. Kitchen allegedly told her ex-husband she had gotten the patients’ personal information through her work. Kitchen allegedly didn’t respond to a health care investigator’s inquiry.