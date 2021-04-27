Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Kamala Harris pronounces US will ship $310 million in humanitarian support to Central America

$255 million will go to humanitarian relief and $55 million will go toward addressing food insecurity in the region.

“In light of the dire situation and acute suffering faced by millions of people in El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras, Vice President Harris announced an additional $310 million in U.S. government support,” a fact sheet released by the White House said.

Harris was tapped by President Joe Biden last month to lead Central American efforts against the backdrop of a growing number of migrants, many of whom are from the region, at the US southern border that have stretched the government’s resources.

The coronavirus pandemic has taken a dramatic toll on Latin America, as Covid-19 cases and deaths have soared and economies once projected to grow have been decimated. The region was also hit with two devastating hurricanes. The decline in economic growth in 2020, according to the Congressional Research Service, is expected to worsen income inequality and poverty in the…

