Green Lantern Solar Helping Maine Reach Renewable Energy Goals With New Local Hire

/EIN News/ -- WINDHAM, Maine, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading New England renewable energy developer Green Lantern Solar is pleased to announce that long-time Maine resident Kim Bowie has joined the Green Lantern Maine team as Assistant Director of Development.



An avid outdoorswoman, artist, organizational whiz, and renewable energy enthusiast, Bowie joins Green Lantern with over 10 years of team and project leadership experience in the construction industry. Bowie is thrilled to bring her extensive project development and management skills to Green Lantern to help Maine reach its renewable energy goals.

“I’m thrilled to join Green Lantern Solar and look forward to making meaningful contributions to this organization,” said Bowie. “I am excited to discover the world of commercial solar and partner with such an inspiring and talented team. I look forward to shaping the company’s project management practices and implementing processes and workflows to increase our productivity.”

“Kim’s tenacity for organization and deep experience in project development and construction management made her a perfect fit for this new role,” said Director of Development Geoff Sparrow. “She cares deeply about the work that we are doing in creating a healthier planet. We are lucky to have her on our team!”

Green Lantern Solar’s nearly 100 solar and solar+storage projects annually produce approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable electricity. These projects generate over $1.5 million in annual utility savings to Green Lantern customers and thousands of tons of carbon emission reductions. Green Lantern’s development and construction operations have made positive impacts throughout Vermont and the Northeast by utilizing local contractors for all projects, supporting local landowners with annual lease payments, and driving dollars into local and state coffers through tax revenues.

A recent study by Daymark Energy Advisors shows new solar projects in Maine have already stimulated $60 million in economic activity supporting hundreds of Maine jobs; and projects in the pipeline are projected to drive nearly $800 million in economic activity and support thousands of Maine jobs while drastically reducing carbon emissions by displacing fossil fuels.

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

Find out more at www.greenlanternsolar.com.

Contact Eden Shullenberger Edens@greenlanternsolar.com for further info.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d5961343-f09c-4e95-95c2-cc29c9ce3ba9