The Most Safe and Secure Online Casinos in the UK: 13 Trustworthy Casino Sites in the United Kingdom - UPDATED

To help you avoid falling prey to gambling operators who are out to scam their customers, we advise you on how to identify sites that offer secure gaming for their players. Read on to find out more about online casino safety and which are the best secure and safest online casinos.

First Look: Safest Online Casinos

How We Chose the Best Secure and Safe Online Sites

Secure payment method

Sites in the list needed to have secure payment methods available such as PayPal, bitcoin, and paying by phone.

Reputation

To qualify for our list, the online casinos needed to be around for at least 5 years and have a rating of at 4.5 stars or more from users on Trustpilot and Google reviews.

SSL Encryption of the Website

All the sites that we included in the list of safe and secure casinos are encrypted. The sites use SSL encryption and additional security software, who’s information they have already provided at the sites.

Tested and Certified Game Results

Trusted online casinos use Random Number Generator (RNG) software to generate fair game results. They also carry out regular audits and tests from external auditors and testing agencies on the RNG software.

We confirmed that most of the sites have certifications from the testing agencies such as eCOGRA and TST on the main page.

Quality Games Software

Secure online casinos also use products from trusted software providers. The sites we have listed here only use software from trustworthy game providers such as Microgaming, Playtech and others.

Quality of Bonus Offers

The best UK casino sites provide fair terms on their bonuses. The terms and conditions for each bonus are clearly explained to avoid any ambiguity. We only included sites who’s wagering conditions are low.

Top Secure and Safe Online Casino Sites

1. The Sun Vegas - Most Trustworthy Brand

Pros

Secure banking options through Visa, PayPal, etc

Owned by The Sun Newspaper

Best for unique games and exclusive games

Offers a generous welcome bonus

Licensed by the UKGC



Cons

No live chat support

Limited game providers

The Sun Vegas offers players a secure gaming platform backed by a stable gambling operator. It is a legitimate casino licensed to operate by the UKGC and the Alderney Gambling Control Commission.

Its lobby contains hundreds of games from experienced software providers such as NetEnt and Playtech. You’ll also find slingos and exclusive games that are only available at its website.

The casino, however, could be more appealing if they could lower their bonus wagering terms. Overall, players are assured of getting a safe and fun gaming experience as the operations are monitored by the UKGC and other gambling regulators.

2. PlayOjo - Top Safe Online Casino

Pros

SSL Secured

No wagering or max bonus requirements

Best for numerous promotions and bonuses

Hosts 1000+ game titles

MGA and UKGC licensed



Cons

No telephone support

Limited table and card game titles

PlayOjo is an award-winning site popular for its impressive games and services. It is operated by SkillOnNet, a trusted casino operator with a good reputation in the iGaming industry.

The SSL encrypted casino provides more than 3000 titles from trustworthy software providers such as Microgaming and NetEnt. Players also enjoy no wagering or maximum win limits on its bonuses, and secure banking options.

However, they could improve by offering telephone support and extending the live chat support operation hours. Nevertheless, with a responsive customer service team on email and a comprehensive FAQ section, players are assured of a safe and secure gaming casino.

3. Casino.com - Best Customer Service Site

Pros

Best for efficient customer service

Impressive loyalty program

Numerous bonuses

RSA 2048-bit encryption technology

Cons

No telephone customer support

48 hour withdrawal processing

Casino.com, which is part of the Mansion group of casinos, has been awarded for being the best customer service and most responsible gaming operator in the 2020 world International Gaming Awards. It is licensed by the UKGC and GBGA and always ensures that its customers avoid problem gambling and get round-the-clock customer service.

The casino could, however, improve by offering telephone support for its customers. Nevertheless, there is no reason why gamers cannot enjoy playing safely at Casino.com as the weighting requirements on bonus offers are fair and the website is secured with high-class encryption technology using Thawte software.

4. Mansion Casino - Best Casino for Winning

Pros

Long operating Casino

Large 1st deposit match bonus

Best for Low wagering terms on bonuses



Cons

Games list could be bigger



Mansion is a long operating site with more than 15 years of experience in the industry. Low wagering terms on its bonuses (20X) are among the features that make it easy to win and makes the site popular for its players.

Players are assured of secure gaming where they can contact customer support on convenient customer support options. The site could become even more enjoyable if it could add on to the game portfolio.

5. Genesis Casino - Best Secure Casino for Table Games

Pros

Best for Table and card games

Large welcome bonus with free spins

Many secure payment methods



Cons

Withdrawals take 48 hours



Genesis is a safe online casino where punters are assured of getting the best online gambling experience. The fun starts with a large bonus funds offer and free spins upon signing up at the site. Players also get the best table game varieties ranging from blackjack to baccarat, roulette, baccarat, Sic Bo, and video poker.

However, the withdrawal process could be made faster to match other top sites. That notwithstanding, once the withdrawal request has been processed, one can access their funds within a reasonable time.

6. 888 Casino - Best Safe Casino for Bonuses and Promotions

Pros

Trusted site with 20+ years operation

Best deposit bonus offer for new players

Hosts 1000+ games from top providers



Cons

Games list is limited



888 Casino is among the most popular casinos trusted by millions of UK players. The site is run by 888 Holdings.

It has maintained a good reputation over the years; thanks to the many bonus offers with low rollover requirements and awesome gameplay.

7. EU Casino - Best Online Casino for Fastest Payouts

Pros

Best for same-day payouts

Smooth mobile gaming

2000+ games

Large welcome bonus

Cons

No native mobile app



Eu Casino offers you more than 2000 titles from top software providers. It is licensed by the UKGC and is part of the secure online sites from SkillOnNet casinos.

Best part? Payments are processed and availed within 24 hours.

8. All British Casino - Best Design and User-Friendly Casino

Pros

Impressive design

Extensive games variety

Generous bonuses



Cons

Few casino promotions



All British is part of L&L limited casinos and is licensed by the UKGC. Casino players can benefit from generous bonuses with no maximum cash out and fair rollover requirements.

9. Red Kings Casino - Best Safe Casino for Live Dealer Games

Pros

24/7 live chat support

Great loyalty program

1000+ Game titles

128-bit SSL encrypted

Cons

Few promotions



Red Kings is licensed by the UKGC and features games from trusted software developers, such as Microgaming and Evolution Gaming.

Its live casino is bursting with live dealer games from all major varieties. It is also among the best casinos where gamers can access generous bonuses that come with fair terms

10. Lucky Niki Casino - Best Safe Online Casino for Online Slots

Pros

Unique Japan-themed site

Smooth mobile gaming app

Numerous promotions



Pros

Few deposit options





Lucky Niki players are treated to numerous slots promotions where they can win free spins and bonus funds.

The site is SSL Encrypted and has their games independently tested by iTechlabs. The site offers hundreds of the best slots from multiple software providers.

11. Bacana Play - Best Casino Mobile App

Pros

2000+ game titles

iOS and Android mobile app friendly

24 hours withdrawals processing

MGA licensed

Cons

Live chat not available 24/7



New punters get an enjoyable casino gambling experience at Bacana Play's mobile casino. They get free spins and bonus funds offer upon registering their accounts at the site.

The SSL encrypted casino is part of SkillOnNet Casinos, and licensed by Malta Gaming Authority.

12. mFortune Casino - Best Site with Low Wagering Requirements

Pros

Mobile focussed site

Licensed by UKGC

20x wagering on bonus

Numerous promotions

Cons

Games selection is limited



mFortune offers you a safe gambling experience on your desktop and mobile devices. It is a legitimate gaming site that operates under licensing from the UKGC.

Gamers can take advantage of the numerous promotions including no deposit offers and fair rollover requirements on its bonuses.

13. Ahti Games - Best Payment Options

Pros

Diverse payment methods

128-Bit SSL encryption

Generous free spins offer



Cons

No live chat support



Ahti Games from SkillOnNet offers you a secure gaming platform where you can make safe payments using Neteller, wire transfers and Skrill among other options.

Generous bonuses with fair terms also make it a worthwhile casino that is safe for punters in the UK.

Are Online Gaming Sites Legitimate?

Online casinos must have met the set gambling requirements, which include demonstrating that they can offer a secure and safe gambling platform for their gamblers.

Upon meeting the set requirements, they are then licensed to operate by the relevant gambling regulators such as the UKGC and the Malta Gaming Authority.

Consequently, online gambling sites are legitimate and you are assured of getting fair treatment as the game results are monitored for fairness by the gambling regulators. You are also assured of the safety of your personal data as legitimate casinos have put in place security software to safeguard your data.

Are Mobile Casinos Also Secure?

Mobile casinos are also legitimate as they are required to have met the requirements as stipulated by the licensing authority before they can operate.

You are also assured of playing in a safe and secure mobile platform as the mobile casinos use the same security protocols like those on desktops. You can also get more security by restricting sharing of passwords with other people.

Are Online Casino Games Rigged?

Online casino games cannot be rigged as they are governed by random generators. It's also possible to confirm if the games have been tested for fairness by testing agencies.

It is therefore not possible to rig the games or win unfairly as the RNG software cannot be tampered with.

How Are They Regulated To Not Be Rigged?

These game providers must be licensed to operate by gambling regulators such as the UK Gambling Commission. You can confirm the game provider's licensing information by visiting their official site.

Additionally, the games are tested for authenticity by auditors such as iTechlabs and Ecogra among others.

What Are the Safest Games?

All online casino games can be said to be safe if they have been tested and certified to be fair.

Slots



You should only play slots from trustworthy gaming operators such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Betsoft, Playtech and other gaming providers. You can play slots from the best software providers at secure online casinos such as Play Ojo , Mansion , and 888 Casino among others.

Table and Card Games



Table and card games are also safe to play as long as the website is licensed and regulated. You have the best chances of winning when you play blackjack, roulette, baccarat and live dealer games. Some of the best table and card games sites include Mansion and Genesis .

Who Regulates Online Gambling in the UK and How?

Online gambling in the UK is regulated by the UK Gambling Commission. The gambling commission oversees all the operations of the casinos in the UK. It inspects and certifies the services and products offered at online casinos.

The commission also keeps an eye on gambling websites and stops illegal casinos in the UK from operating and defrauding innocent victims.

How Do the Wagering Conditions Affect the Security of Online Gambling?

Wagering or rollover requirements are applied on bonuses to encourage players to spend the bonus that they get on exploring games. It encourages you to commit and spend your funds to unlock the bonus.

Some sites do not apply rollover requirements on their bonuses, while in some fair sites it may range from 20x to 35 times wagering on the bonus amount. For instance, PlayOjo does not have wagering on its bonuses, while Mansion only applies 20 times wagering on its standard bonuses.

However, wagering of 50 times and above is exploitative and as a player you may be required to wager too much of your funds before you can access the bonus funds. You should always check the wagering terms on the bonus before you opt in to accept the bonus.

What Are the Most Secure Payment Methods for Deposits and Withdrawals in an Online Casino?

The best casino operators offer gamers well-known, trustworthy, and convenient payment methods. They can encourage bettors to make payments using cards such as e-wallets, bank transfers, and prepaid cards.

Other secure payment options include bank transfers, which makes it impossible for money launderers to misuse the gambling platform to launder dirty money.

How Can I Gamble Online Safely?

UK gamblers are assured of safe and secure gaming when they sign up at the best casino sites such as PlayOJO . You can also keep safe when gambling online by observing the following casino safety precautions.

Only play real money games at licensed casino sites

Avoid using public shared wifi to avoid your data being intercepted by hackers

Check the terms and conditions of the bonuses and the rollover requirements for bonuses

Adopt personal security measures such as the use of one time pin when making payments

Choose the Safest Online Casinos That Suit Your Gaming Needs

As a recap on how to observe security and safety when gambling online, you should first identify the safest online casino sites before signing up. Also, check if the game providers have any certification for fair and credible game results. It would also be prudent to keenly look at any bonus terms attached to the bonuses.

You can start playing right away at any of the trusted and tested UK casinos above. This includes top sites like PlayOjo , The Sun Vegas , Casino.com , and Mansion . Don’t hesitate to also try the rest, as long as they meet your gaming needs.

Play safe.

