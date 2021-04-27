St. Johnsbury Barracks / Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A401702

TROOPER: Det. Sgt. Drew Cota

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 04/26/21 1800 hours

LOCATION: VSP St. Johnsbury barracks

VIOLATION: Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child

ACCUSED: Brandon Neville

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/19/21, Troopers at the State Police St. Johnsbury barracks were made aware of an allegation of sexual abuse disclosed by a seven year old female regarding a 37 year old family friend which occurred at a home in Lyndonville. Detectives from the Bureau of Criminal Investigations, in conjunction with Investigators from the Department for Children and Families, began an investigation on 04/20/21 into these allegations. On 04/26/21, the accused, Brandon Neville, age 37 of St. Johnsbury, was taken into custody at the St. Johnsbury barracks. Neville was issued a criminal citation to appear at the Caledonia County Criminal Court for 05/17/21 at 0830 hours for Lewd and Lascivious Conduct with a Child and was released. Investigators were assisted with resources from the Caledonia SIU and Child Advocacy Center during interviews and with victim services. The affidavit of probable cause will be filed with the court and made public following Neville’s arraignment.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE: 05/17/21

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED LOCATION:

BAIL:

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.