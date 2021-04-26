Colorado Comeback Legislation Clears Committee,IncreasingAccess to StateResources

Bill to expand the necessary human referral services authorized by the Colorado 2-1-1 collaborative passes through its first committee unanimously

DENVER, CO - Today, the Senate Health & Human Services Committee unanimously approved a bill to transfer $1 million to the Department of Human Services to expand the Colorado 2-1-1 collaborative to include necessary referrals for mental health services and other resources for Coloradans.

SB21-239, sponsored by Senators Rachel Zenzinger & Chris Kolker, is a part of the Colorado Comeback state stimulus, a package of legislation that will invest roughly $800 million into helping Colorado recover faster and build back stronger.

“When Coloradans find themselves in tough times, our state has a number of amazing programs and services to help folks get back on their feet. But navigating the maze of programs and eligibility requirements can often be confusing and time-consuming. That’s why resources like 2-1-1 are so critical.” said Senator Zenzinger (D-Arvada). “By working to compile and clarify assistance opportunities for Coloradans, the 2-1-1 Colorado database connects vulnerable people to the essential resources they need right when they need it.”

“Over the last year, Coloradans’ lives have been upended. Businesses and schools have closed, families have faced financial uncertainty, and thousands have lost loved ones or faced a medical crisis themselves,” said Senator Kolker (D-Centennial). “This bill ensures Coloradans in crisis can get the help that they need to recover – connecting people to all of the incredible opportunities our state has to offer without the burden of sifting through them alone.”

The Colorado 2-1-1 Collaborative is a confidential and multilingual service connecting people to more than 11,000 vital resources across the state, including resources for COVID-19, aging & disability, mental health & addiction, food assistance, housing & shelter, employment, tax assistance, and childcare services.

This bill provides additional funding to the 2-1-1 service for mental health services, and also requires the Collaborative to coordinate with the Department of Labor and Employment to target, conduct outreach, and market to individuals who are unemployed -- regardless of whether they receive benefits -- and may need referrals for behavioral health services and other resources.

SB21-239 will now head to the Senate Appropriations Committee before being heard by the full Senate. To read the bill and find updates regarding the bills’ passage, visit leg.colorado.gov/bills/sb21-239.