DOH NEWS RELEASE: JOHNSON & JOHNSON VACCINATIONS RESUME

Posted on Apr 26, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Health (DOH) will resume use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Thursday, April 29 at a vaccination clinic at Windward Community College (WCC).  The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be offered at WCC May 4, May 6, and May 11 from 8 am until 5 pm.

Additional opportunities to receive the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine at locations around the state will be announced in the coming days and posted on the registration page at hawaiicovid19.com.

Use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine was paused for 11 days while the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration examined the risk of blood clots developing in people who receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.  The pause was lifted after determining the vaccine is safe and effective in preventing COVID-19, the risk of blood clots is very low, and the benefits of being vaccinated far outweigh any risk.

“The pause and thorough safety review demonstrates the commitment we all share in ensuring vaccine safety,” said Health Director Dr. Elizabeth Char.  “We are excited Johnson & Johnson will again play an important role in the fight against COVID-19.”

Appointments for the vaccinations using the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which use different technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, are available now in all counties. Appointments can be scheduled at hawaiicovid19.com.

Anyone on O‘ahu age 18 or older can register for a Johnson & Johnson vaccine by following this link https://BHAmastervaccine.as.me/JandJatWindwardPOD.

 

