Highway shoulder fog sealing scheduled to begin May 3

Fog sealing of highway shoulders is scheduled to begin next week near Lander on US 287/WYO 789, WYO 132 (Blue Sky Highway), and on WYO 131 (Sinks Canyon Road).

Fog sealing uses quick-drying oil to seal highway shoulders, and is part of the Wyoming Department of Transportation's summer chip-sealing maintenance program.

"We're asking people to avoid driving, running or bicycling on the fog-sealed highway shoulders for 24 hours," said WYDOT fog sealing foreman Tyd Erickson of Meeteetse. "All work is dependent upon favorable weather.."

Fog sealing is scheduled:

  • Monday, May 3, on US287/WY789 (mileposts 54.43 to 59.58), southeast of Lander;
  • Tuesday, May 4, on WY132 (Blue Sky Highway mileposts 7 to 15.19), north of Ethete;
  • Wednesday, May 5, on WY131 (Sinks Canyon Road mileposts 1.75 to 9.00, southwest of Lander.

"These roadways will be chip-sealed later this summer," Erickson said.

WYDOT's summer chip-sealing work, which includes fog sealing, is one of the most cost-effective ways to effectively maintain highways in Wyoming.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.  

