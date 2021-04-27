Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Big Horn County fencing project kicks off this week

More than 28.5 miles of state right-of-way fencing will be removed and replaced in Big Horn County beginning this week.

Highline Fencing LLC, of Powell, is the prime contractor on the $617,000. Contract completion date is Nov. 30, 2021.

The Big Horn County locations include:

  • Between Manderson and Basin (on the south end of Basin), mileposts 194.20 to 195.74 on US16/20;
  • Between Garland and Byron (just east of the Park County/Big Horn County line into Byron), mileposts 34.38 to 38.43 on US14A;
  • Between Lovell and Burgess Junction (from the intersection of US14A and US310 in Lovell to the causeway), mileposts 46.71 to 55.39.

"The contractor is scheduled to start on the Lovell-to-Burgess Junction section on Wednesday, April 28, weather permitting," said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Motorists can expect a reduced speed limit of 45 mph in the work zone."

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.  

