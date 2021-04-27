Slide repair project resumes May 3 on WYO 296 (Chief Joseph Scenic Highway) near Cody

Reconstruction of 0.2 miles of WYO 296 as part of a $5.8 million slide repair project near the 8,070-foot summit of Dead Indian Pass is scheduled to begin May 3 northwest of Cody.

Condon Johnson and Associates Inc., of Kent, Washington, is the prime contractor.

"Work is tentatively slated to resume on May 3, weather permitting, " said Wyoming Department of Transportation resident engineer Todd Frost of Cody. "Work will consist of completion of building dirt grade, placement of crushed gravel base, paving, installation of guardrail, and reclamation."

The slide repair project on 0.2 miles of WYO 296 at milepost 32.50 (about 15 miles west of WYO 120) involved installation of 119 39-inch-diameter drilled shafts to stabilize the slide area.

Frost said the contractor's schedule calls for about 3 weeks of work, with favorable weather, to complete the project.

"Motorists should expect traffic delays of up to 20 minutes during working hours," Frost said. "Portable traffic signals and a single-lane road will be in place during non-working hours with traffic delays of up to 5 minutes."

The 0.2 miles of rebuilt WYO 296 will be chip sealed in June.

For information about WYDOT's work, contact WYDOT public relations specialist Cody Beers at (307) 431-1803.