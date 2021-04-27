WYDOT to resurface 13 miles of US 85 south of Newcastle

NEWCASTLE – Motorists traveling on US 85 between Mule Creek Junction and Newcastle will encounter road construction on that stretch of highway beginning May 3.

The Wyoming Department of Transportation awarded the $6.4 million contract to Northern Improvement Co. Inc., of Fargo, North Dakota.

Northern Improvement and its subcontractors will perform a mill and overlay with chip seal on approximately 13.47 miles of US 85. The project is between mileposts 202.38 and 215.85.

In addition to paving, crews will install a culvert and resurface the Beaver Creek Bridge between mileposts 202. 5 and 212.8. Work is expected to be completed by late July.

Motorists will encounter lane closures with no more than 20 minute delays, reduced speed limits, flagging operations and heavy truck traffic while traveling this stretch of US 85. Motorists are asked to please respect the posted speed limits and do their part to keep WYDOT employees, its contractors and the traveling public safe within this work zone.

For information about this news release, contact WYDOT District 4 public relations specialist Laura Dalles at (307) 752-3022. For the latest road conditions, visit WYDOT's 511 website, call 5-1-1, or download the Wyoming 511 app. Follow District 4 on Facebook.