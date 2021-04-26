4/26/2021

CFO Jimmy Patronis Applauds Passage of Foreign Influence Bill from Florida Senate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Today, Florida Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a statement applauding the Florida Senate’s favorable passage of House Bill 7017, Foreign Influence. Improving vendor transparency is a top priority of the CFO. Last September, he issued a directive strengthening transparency requirements for vendors that do business with the Department of Financial Services (DFS). The legislation will now head to Governor Ron DeSantis for signature.

CFO Jimmy Patronis said, “As CFO, I’ve made it my mission to safeguard public dollars, and that includes fighting for vendor transparency to ensure Floridians know how their tax dollars are being used. I am pleased with this legislation that will protect public dollars, strengthen transparency and accountability of public grants and contracts, and reveals foreign support for public entities is now headed to the Governor’s desk. Thank you to President Simpson, Speaker Sprowls, Senator Diaz and Representative Grall for your efforts to help shed light on who our state does business with.”

