R4G Will Help Girl Teams Booked With WorldStrides Fund 2023 Women Soccer Travel

Participate in Recruiting for Good Referrals Program to Earn Funding for Girl Soccer Team Trips #2023WomenSoccer #collaboration www.2023WomenSoccer.com

In 2019, 38 groups and over 1,300 people traveled to France with WorldStrides to experience The US National Team’s Victory #worldstrides www.WorldStrides.com

We Help Companies Find Talented Professionals and Generate Proceeds to Make a Positive Impact #hiretalent #makepositiveimpact www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good is rewarding travel savings for team trips to 2023 Women's Soccer for making referrals to companies hiring professional staff.

We love to help Girl Soccer Teams experience the 2023 World Cup and save money on travel. Start by booking your trip with WorldStrides, experts at organizing soccer travel!”
— Carlos Cymerman, Fun Advocate+Founder, Recruiting for Good
SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.

Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good, is rewarding referrals to companies hiring professional staff by funding travel savings for California Girl Soccer Teams who book 2023 Women Soccer Trips with tour provider, WorldStrides.

According to Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "In 2019, 38 groups and over 1,300 people traveled to France with WorldStrides to experience The US National Team’s Victory."

How Teams Sign Up for Soccer Travel Savings

Teams are located in California

1. Teams sign up and put a deposit with WorldStrides for 2023 trip; contact jamiek(at)worldstrides(dot)com.
2. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com to speak with Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good.
3. Every time someone on the team introduces a company that retains Recruiting for Good for a search and a successful hire is made…
4. Recruiting for Good will share a portion of their finder's fee to reward $5,000 toward the booked team trip.
5. Teams need to make a successful introduction in 2021 to continue earning travel savings in 2022 and 2023.

Carlos Cymerman adds, "Jamie Kent at WorldStrides can accommodate any team trip requirement. Teams on a trip with WorldStrides play games against Australian youth teams, watch World Cup games, tour the famous sights, and experience everything Australia and New Zealand has to offer. Please contact Jamie for any questions regarding travel (email: jamiek(at)worldstrides(dot)com). We are grateful to help girls experience travel with WorldStrides and See the World for Good."


About

WorldStrides operates international educational tours for over 400,000 students annually all over the World and the Sports division provides opportunities for teams to travel and compete globally whilst immersing themselves in global sports culture. WorldStrides Sports are offering once-in-a-lifetime trips for girls' youth soccer teams & women’s college programs to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia & New Zealand, taking place in July 2023. In 2019, 38 groups & over 1,300 people traveled to France with WorldStrides to experience the US National team’s victory. WorldStrides Sports offers help with fundraising, has flexible payment plans, and has a California-based office to help with planning your trip.

Play games against Australian youth teams, watch World Cup games, tour the famous sights and experience everything Australia and New Zealand has to offer. www.WorldStrides.com Contact Jamie Kent, Account Executive, 916-850-1987, Jamiek(at)worldstrides(dot)com

Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain our recruiting agency to find talented and value driven professionals who love to use their talent for good in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, Operations, and Sales. We're generating proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com

Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman, Passionate Women's Soccer Fan Since 1999 (Attended Final Game in Pasadena, CA) and last attended the World Cup in Lyon, France 2018.

Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
+1 310-720-8324
