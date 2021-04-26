Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Schneider honored for strengthening inclusion for people with disabilities in Mexico

/EIN News/ -- Green Bay, Wis., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has been honored by Éntrale AC for the company’s commitment to strengthen inclusion for people with disabilities. Éntrale is an initiative that promotes labor inclusion initiatives in Mexico. 

“We are helping build bridges for a very skilled talent pool that is often overlooked,” said Bernardo Rodarte, vice president of operations in Mexico. “Respect for all and embracing diversity of thought and experience is at the heart of what we do.”

Schneider is one of 111 organizations involved in Éntrale selected based on key performance indicators for inclusion and accessibility strategies and processes including hiring people with disabilities, creation of inclusive and accessible products and services and promoting inclusive practices.

Schneider far exceeded the average score of other participating transportation companies.

Learn more about Schneider’s proud history of corporate social responsibility.

Schneider is a premier provider of transportation and logistics services. Offering one of the broadest portfolios in the industry, Schneider’s solutions include Regional and Long-Haul Truckload, Expedited, Dedicated, Bulk, Intermodal, Brokerage, Warehousing, Supply Chain Management, Port Logistics and Logistics Consulting.

With $4.6 billion in annual revenue, Schneider has been safely delivering superior customer experiences and investing in innovation for over 85 years. The company’s digital marketplace, Schneider FreightPower®, is revolutionizing the industry giving shippers access to an expanded, highly flexible capacity network and provides carriers with unmatched access to quality drop-and-hook freight – Always Delivering, Always Ahead.

For more information about Schneider, visit Schneider.com or follow the company socially on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter: @WeAreSchneider.

