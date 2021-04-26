Sunpro Expands Its Offerings with the Acquisition of Columbia Millworks

/EIN News/ -- Vineyard, Utah, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vineyard, Utah – April 26, 2021 – Sunpro, a leader in the lumber and building materials industry in Utah and Idaho, announced it has acquired Columbia Millworks, a high-end custom door and millwork supplier operating out of Vineyard, Utah.

Columbia Millworks started in 2006 when two friends and finish work installers, Joel Pilling and Preston Cowie, found it difficult to procure the high-end millwork they needed for their projects. They decided the solution was to start their own millwork company, and Columbia Millworks was born. After 10 years of building a successful business, they both wanted to pursue other projects and decided to sell. Even with several offers from investors on the table, they approached the Sunpro executive team and asked if they would be interested in buying. They were confident that Sunpro would take care of their employees.

Sunpro agreed. Columbia Millworks’ reputation for quality and service lined up with Sunpro’s own values and objectives. Greg Templeman, President of Sunpro, says “Columbia Millworks’ reputation in the door and millwork space for high quality products and exceptional service perfectly complements Sunpro’s strategic business objectives and vision to Build a Better Community.”

The acquisition offers several benefits to Columbia Millworks customers, and vendors, and employees.

Columbia Millworks customers will have a larger product line to choose from, will see streamlined sourcing, and can now take advantage of Sunpro’s generous rewards program. Existing Sunpro customers will experience an increase in the breadth of the custom millwork that Sunpro can supply and will also have access to the greater expertise that Columbia Millworks employees bring in the custom millwork space. Vendors will enjoy more organized and streamlined operations, including a steadier and more robust sales cycle.

Columbia Millworks employees will receive an array of amazing benefits not available in a smaller company, including a 401K, a health insurance package, generous PTO, and profit sharing. Being part of Sunpro will provide more opportunities for career advancement at Sunpro and other Clyde Companies such as Geneva Rock and Sunroc.

