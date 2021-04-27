Hiland Dairy Cream Cheese Spread, Six New Flavors Hiland Dairy Hiland Dairy Cream Cheese, Perfect for Snacking

Six flavors at a perfectly snackable 3.5-ounce size are sure to be a crowd-pleaser.

We know that comfort has been a top driver of snacking. As consumers resume more activities, they rely on snacks they can pack and go, and our new cream cheese spreads provide the variety they want.” — Rick Beaman, vice president, Hiland Dairy

Hiland Dairy Launches New Cream Cheese Spreads

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., April 27, 2021 – Snackers rejoice! Hiland Dairy has introduced six conveniently sized cream cheese spreads to satisfy all taste buds. Hiland Dairy’s cream cheese is available in six varieties: original, strawberry, honey vanilla, salted caramel, onion & chive, and garden veggie. Made with farm-fresh milk and cream, the new Hiland Dairy Cream Cheese Spread comes in a just-right size of 3.5-ounce. At a suggested retail price point of 2 for $4, households can buy all six to satisfy everyone.

Hiland’s introduction of the conveniently sized cream cheese spreads comes as more meals are being prepared and eaten at home. Frequent snacking between meals and the rise in demand for cheese snacks also drives this new, flavorful snacking option.

“We know that comfort is the top driver of snacking this year,” said Rick Beaman, Vice President of Hiland Dairy Foods Company. “As consumers resume activities, they rely on snacks they can pack and go, and our new cream cheese spreads provide the variety they want,” Beaman added.

Whether spreading on crackers, topping a bagel, or dipping veggies and fruit, Hiland’s delicious cream cheese spreads easily for any snack or meal. The new Hiland Dairy Cream Cheese will be available in May at retailers, where other locally made, naturally delicious Hiland Dairy products are found.

About Hiland Dairy Foods Company

Hiland Dairy, based in Springfield, Missouri, is a leading farmer-owned dairy foods company. Their widely loved products include ice cream, milk, butter, cheese, and eggnog. Hiland Dairy has expanded beyond dairy and has a wide variety of other beverages, such as Red Diamond Tea, lemonade, and fresh juices.

As a farmer-owned company, Hiland employs more than 2,500 people throughout Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Texas. Hiland’s farmer-owners are just miles from the Hiland processing plants where our milk goes from the farm to the shelves within 48 hours. Hiland strongly believes in the community and is committed to our environment. Using eco-friendly processes, Hiland continues to provide wholesome dairy to a healthy world. Learn more at http://www.hilanddairy.com/company/media-center