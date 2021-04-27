Jonathan Isaac teams up with Coaching for Literacy in the #Fight4Literacy Presented by International Paper

Professional basketball player Jonathan Isaac joins the #Fight4Literacy to promote childhood reading and raise funds for local literacy work in Orange County.

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Orlando Magic’s professional basketball player Jonathan Isaac is joining the #Fight4Literacy presented by International Paper to promote childhood reading and raise funds for local literacy work in Orange County.

100% of funds raised through the #Fight4Literacy will give local kids crucial literacy training to combat the harrowing statistic in Florida - 62% of students in Florida aren’t reading at grade-level. All donations will support the Foundation for Orange County Public Schools - Read2Succeed program.

As the presenting partner of the #Fight4Literacy, International Paper Company has guaranteed $10,000 to the campaign and will match all gifts up to $5,000. This year in communities across the country, International Paper and Coaching for Literacy will grant more than $358,000 to help children become better readers.

In support of Jonathan’s efforts, AdventHealth has committed an additional $5,000 to match public donations. Jonathan was first introduced to Coaching for Literacy and the challenges of young readers as a player and student at Florida State University. Since that time, he has used his platform to help raise awareness about illiteracy and invites fans and partners to join him to create change.

“I was one of those kids that struggled with literacy growing up. We want kids to have the opportunity to get an education so they can become outstanding citizens,” said Isaac. “This cause is personal to me so it’s important I use my platform to try and provide kids the literacy skills necessary in life.”

JONATHAN ISAAC’S FANS CAN GIVE THE GIFT OF LITERACY TO LOCAL STUDENTS

You can join Jonathan Isaac, International Paper, and AdventHealth by making a donation between April 27th, 2021 and May 10th, 2021.

Fans that make a donation of $250 or more, will be entered to win a personal video message from Jonathan Isaac himself! For every $10 raised, Coaching for Literacy can provide two books to local kids. To learn more visit: pledgeit.org/ji2021.

IMPORTANCE OF LITERACY

• 66% of American fourth-graders are not reading at grade-level. (National Assessment of Educational Progress)

• 85% of juveniles in the court system cannot read. (National Assessment of Adult Literacy, U.S. Department of Education)

• Illiteracy costs the U.S. at least $225 billion annually in non-productivity among the workforce, crime and loss of tax revenue. (National Council for Adult Learning, Bureau of Labor Statistics, U.S. Department of Labor)

ABOUT COACHING FOR LITERACY

Thanks to the support of its partners and Americans nationwide, Coaching for Literacy has conducted over 150 #Fight4Literacy Games with more than 70 NCAA teams. Their work generates crucial awareness and has provided over $375,000 to fund over 118 literacy projects supporting more than 20,000 children nationwide. The mission of Coaching for Literacy is to use the power of sports to raise awareness about the problem of illiteracy and generate financial support for literacy programs nationwide.

To learn more about how you can make a difference for literacy efforts in your community, visit coachingforliteracy.org.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL PAPER

International Paper (NYSE: IP) is a leading global producer of renewable fiber-based packaging, pulp and paper products with manufacturing operations in North America, Latin America, Europe, North Africa and Russia. We produce corrugated packaging products that protect and promote goods, and enable worldwide commerce; pulp for diapers, tissue and other personal hygiene products that promote health and wellness; and papers that facilitate education and communication. We are headquartered in Memphis, Tenn., employ more than 50,000 colleagues and serve more than 25,000 customers in 150 countries. Net sales for 2019 were $22 billion.

International Paper embraces the opportunity to address critical needs in the communities where our employees live and work. Funding priority is given to programs related to our signature causes: education, hunger, health & wellness, disaster relief and initiatives that improve our planet. For more information about International Paper, our products and global citizenship efforts, please visit internationalpaper.com.

