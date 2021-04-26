Investor and Physician Dr. Anosh Ahmed is Making a Difference in his Community

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, IL, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The effects of a global pandemic will always be felt, but the hope has taken root in the hearts of people that have received new resources to resuscitate their communities. Schools with access to technology, health clinics and hospitals, and new housing has made it easier to thrive amidst the trauma and destruction around them.

Dr. Anosh Ahmed is an entrepreneur, angel investor, and physician. His portfolio consists of bars, clubs, hospitals, clinics, schools, and apartments. These, he believes, are useful in bringing the community closer together. From having a place to stay and feel at home, getting an education, affirming wellness and having the resources when you’re ill, to making sure neighborhood kids have the technology to do their distance learning. Dr. Ahmed is focused on making the best out of a terrible situation.



“Schools and hospitals are the pillars of a community,” Dr. Ahmed says. “I always look into expanding my portfolio with those two since they are so important. Hospitals and clinics are always needed, schools are the same. Getting to procure these are always so useful for community-driven wellness and education.” The world of investments and medicine are where he feels very comfortable and can expand into something even more interesting and useful. “There are so many ways that you can help in these sectors that will help give back and improve conditions,” he says.



Countering the destruction, loss, and grief of the pandemic, Dr. Ahmed has seen so much growth, healing, renewal, and support in the communities that he has helped supply those pillars of health and education. “There is a lot of profit here, it was a smart investment, and it helped so many kids and families get access to the resources that they needed.”



Another side of his investments included housing. “I invested in apartments as well, so that there would be a safe place for families, the elderly, and anyone that needed to stay could have that sense of community. This is helpful for them so that they aren’t far from the amenities of groceries, schools, and health clinics and care,” explains Dr. Ahmed.



This brings families, individuals, and businesses together and what is most important during the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Ahmed is boldly creating a community infrastructure that is not only profitable, but secure for those that are within that sphere. Giving back to a Chicago community is something that is important to him. Combining his background in real estate and medicine, he is able to support the residence and offer care in ways he may not have been able to had he not had experience in investing. This is what community-driven health and wellness looks like.



“This community had been almost forgotten about, and I didn’t want to see them struggling like they had been. Some of the most amazing things of getting to heal people is taking the steps to make things better for them on a larger scale. So there was an opportunity to heal a community from the outside in and I took it.” For inspiration and growth, the world that Dr. Ahmed wants to see, he is creating. “There isn’t really anyone that does what I do, so I’ve never had the chance to idolize anyone doing this, this something that I get to forge myself and it's definitely been driven by improving lives, helping communities, and the possibility of making the world a better place,” he says smiling.



Improvement personally, and professionally is another aspect to which Dr. Ahmed feels strongly about. “You don’t want to lose sight of your vision, so I don’t really follow in anyone’s footsteps. I can only look at my progress year after year and determine how I can be better or how I can grow.” This is the time to really be there for your community and Dr. Ahmed has seen the virus up close and personal. “We don’t have the room to be anything less than community-driven,” he says empathetically.



Taking care of people is what makes the world a little better, one place at a time. With health care, education, and housing focused efforts, the effects of poverty and lack of resources can be remedied with long term involvement. Dr. Ahmed has laid the framework to be better and help those around him, fulfilling his oath and creating opportunities to do something different.



Dr. Anosh Ahmed

anosh.med@gmail.com