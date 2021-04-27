AutoAlert Hires Senior Automotive Executive Joseph Schumacher to Lead OEM Partner Program
EINPresswire.com/ -- AutoAlert, the industry’s #1 data-mining platform has hired Joseph Schumacher as Senior Director of OEM Partnerships.
Schumacher’s more than 25 years in automotive include his most recent role as Director of Strategic Dealer Group Partnerships for AutoWeb, and previous roles as Vice President of Business Development for CarLabs.ai and Director of OEM Partnerships for CARFAX.
“We are excited to have Joe onboard as we continue to ramp up our OEM program,“ AutoAlert CEO Allan Stejskal said. “Strong OEM partnerships are critical in supporting our 2700+ retail dealer customers and his proven expertise in the industry, long standing relationships and strong leadership will help shape and guide our growth.”
AutoAlert currently partners with 34 OEMs to offer data-driven dealership solutions, including the creation of unique key-to-key opportunities through the integration of OEM data and programs.
“Joe’s ability to develop and strengthen OEM partnerships combined with his experience in retail automotive make him a great choice to lead the AutoAlert OEM team,” said, Hal Dewsnap, AutoAlert Vice President of Sales.
As the industry’s #1 data-mining platform, AutoAlert combines and analyzes data from more sources than any other dealership solution to provide the clearest view into what customers want. The platform pairs these insights with proven paths of engagement, allowing dealership teams to quickly and easily predict customers’ needs and drive their behavior, while providing a seamless customer experience.
AutoAlert also leads the industry in data security, with independently audited high-level security in place via Soc 2 Type 2 certification.
About AutoAlert
Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the recognized leading provider in automotive dealer products and services to enhance the relationship dealers have with their customers leading to repeat purchases in sales and service. AutoAlert offers a portfolio of innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on the customer relationship, and creating direct opportunities, both online and offline. Visit us at www.autoalert.com.
Beth Donovan, Vice President of Marketing & Communications
Schumacher’s more than 25 years in automotive include his most recent role as Director of Strategic Dealer Group Partnerships for AutoWeb, and previous roles as Vice President of Business Development for CarLabs.ai and Director of OEM Partnerships for CARFAX.
“We are excited to have Joe onboard as we continue to ramp up our OEM program,“ AutoAlert CEO Allan Stejskal said. “Strong OEM partnerships are critical in supporting our 2700+ retail dealer customers and his proven expertise in the industry, long standing relationships and strong leadership will help shape and guide our growth.”
AutoAlert currently partners with 34 OEMs to offer data-driven dealership solutions, including the creation of unique key-to-key opportunities through the integration of OEM data and programs.
“Joe’s ability to develop and strengthen OEM partnerships combined with his experience in retail automotive make him a great choice to lead the AutoAlert OEM team,” said, Hal Dewsnap, AutoAlert Vice President of Sales.
As the industry’s #1 data-mining platform, AutoAlert combines and analyzes data from more sources than any other dealership solution to provide the clearest view into what customers want. The platform pairs these insights with proven paths of engagement, allowing dealership teams to quickly and easily predict customers’ needs and drive their behavior, while providing a seamless customer experience.
AutoAlert also leads the industry in data security, with independently audited high-level security in place via Soc 2 Type 2 certification.
About AutoAlert
Founded in 2002, AutoAlert is the recognized leading provider in automotive dealer products and services to enhance the relationship dealers have with their customers leading to repeat purchases in sales and service. AutoAlert offers a portfolio of innovative solutions that maximize dealership profitability by focusing on the customer relationship, and creating direct opportunities, both online and offline. Visit us at www.autoalert.com.
Beth Donovan, Vice President of Marketing & Communications
AutoAlert
AutoAlert.Communications@autoalert.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn