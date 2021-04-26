Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches Online Sports Betting with TwinSpires Mobile App in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado

/EIN News/ -- LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Downs Incorporated (“CDI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CHDN) announced today the introduction of its TwinSpires Sports mobile app in Indiana and TwinSpires Casino & Sports app in Pennsylvania on Monday, April 19, 2021. The app debut in both states accompanies the rebrand of CDI’s sportsbook and iGaming desktop product as TwinSpires. The Company also launched its online sports betting operations in Colorado on Friday, April 23, 2021 with TwinSpires Sports mobile app and desktop product.



“We are excited to offer our state-of-the-art sportsbook app and market leading promotions in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado a week before our biggest event of the year, the Kentucky Derby,” said Ian Williams, president of TwinSpires. “Because we are backed by Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby, we can leverage nearly 150 years of wagering history to offer the best sports betting experience. Now players in these states can place their bets on both sports and next Saturday’s Run for the Roses through TwinSpires.”

TwinSpires players in Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado will now be able to bet on professional sports including NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL and PGA, as well as collegiate sports and events from around the world. In Pennsylvania, online casino players will be able to enjoy traditional casino games such as blackjack and roulette, as well as a large selection of online slots and ‘live dealer’ games.

CDI launched the first TwinSpires Sportsbook and iGaming platform in January 2021 through a technology platform powered by GAN Limited and Kambi Group PLC. Since that time, the Company has debuted TwinSpires Sports mobile apps in Michigan, Tennessee, Indiana, Pennsylvania and Colorado in addition to TwinSpires Casino mobile app offerings in Pennsylvania and Colorado.

About Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs Incorporated is an industry-leading racing, online wagering and gaming entertainment company anchored by our iconic flagship event, the Kentucky Derby. We own and operate three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines in Kentucky. We also own and operate TwinSpires, one of the largest and most profitable online wagering platforms for horse racing, sports and iGaming in the U.S. and we have seven retail sportsbooks. We are also a leader in brick-and-mortar casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals and 200 table games. Additional information about CDI can be found online at www.churchilldownsincorporated.com .

