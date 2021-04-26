Nasdaq Announces Mid-Month Open Short Interest Positions in Nasdaq Stocks as of Settlement Date April 15, 2021

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At the end of the settlement date of April 15, 2021, short interest in 2,622 Nasdaq Global MarketSM securities totaled 8,587,890,404 shares compared with 8,451,076,714 shares in 2,626 Global Market issues reported for the prior settlement date of March 31, 2021. The mid-March short interest represents 2.86 days compared with 2.54 days for the prior reporting period.



Short interest in 1,789 securities on The Nasdaq Capital MarketSM totaled 2,139,684,825 shares at the end of the settlement date of April 15, 2021 compared with 2,016,841,972 shares in 1,724 securities for the previous reporting period. This represents a 1.27 day average daily volume; the previous reporting period’s figure was 1.00.

In summary, short interest in all 4,411 Nasdaq® securities totaled 10,727,575,229 shares at the April 15, 2021 settlement date, compared with 4,350 issues and 10,467,918,686 shares at the end of the previous reporting period. This is 2.29 days average daily volume, compared with an average of 1.76 days for the prior reporting period.

The open short interest positions reported for each Nasdaq security reflect the total number of shares sold short by all broker/dealers regardless of their exchange affiliations. A short sale is generally understood to mean the sale of a security that the seller does not own or any sale that is consummated by the delivery of a security borrowed by or for the account of the seller.

