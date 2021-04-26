Travel Advisory: Overnight Closure Needed for Park Avenue Railroad Bridge Work in Cranston

As part of its $11.7 million project to replace the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge, the Rhode Island Department of Transportation is planning an overnight closure of the bridge on Thursday, April 29. The bridge carries Park Avenue (Route 12) over Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, between Elmwood Avenue (Route 1) and Wellington Avenue in Cranston.

The bridge will be closed from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Thursday night and motorists will follow a detour using Elmwood Avenue and Wellington Avenue. The estimated travel time is 6-10 minutes. A detour map is available at www.ridot.net/DetourMaps.

During the closure RIDOT will build a temporary utility bridge to carry gas, water and fiberoptic lines over the railroad line while the bridge is replaced. A full closure of the bridge – lasting about four months for its demolition and reconstruction – is scheduled to begin next month. RIDOT will announce the precise closure date well in advance. The same detour being used this week for the overnight closure will be used during the full closure. Additionally, RIPTA will run a free shuttle around the bridge when it is fully closed.

The Park Avenue Railroad Bridge is a structurally deficient wood deck bridge that dates back to 1906. It carries 15,000 vehicles per day and is a vital link for the Park Avenue business area.

All construction projects are subject to changes in schedule and scope depending on needs, circumstances, findings, and weather.

The replacement of the Park Avenue Railroad Bridge is made possible by RhodeWorks, RIDOT's ongoing commitment to repair structurally deficient bridges and bring Rhode Island's transportation infrastructure into a state of good repair, promote economic development, and create jobs. Learn more at www.ridot.net/RhodeWorks.