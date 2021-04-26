Persons of Interest Sought in a Theft One (Stolen Auto) Offense: 800 Block of O Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division seeks the public’s assistance in identifying persons of interest in reference to a Theft One (Stolen Auto) offense that occurred on Sunday, April 18, 2021 in the 800 block of O Street, Northwest.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects took the victim’s vehicle at the listed location and fled the scene. The vehicle has been recovered.

The persons of interest were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.