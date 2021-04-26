GreenHaus BlockChain executes an order for 3,600 S19j Pro Antminers from Bitmain for $25 million
This represents a significant entrance for GreenHaus into the Bitcoin Mining Space.BUFORD, GA, USA, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GreenHaus Blockchain (“GreenHaus”, “GreenHaus Blockchain” or the “Company”), one of the leading startups in the Bitcoin mining industry in the United States and the South Eastern United States, today announced a large-scale contract for the purchase of 3,600 S19j Pro Antminers for USD $25 million from Bitmain Technologies Limited (“Bitmain”). This purchase agreement represents a significant step forward in GreenHaus’s strategic goal of entering the Bitcoin mining space both as a mining operation and as a hardware supplier.
This purchase agreement secures GreenHaus’s projected development and growth plans for 2021 and into 2022. Greenhaus is scheduled to receive a minimum of 300 S19j Pro Antminers monthly starting in August of 2021 and will continue through July 2022.
GreenHaus will have a pool of approximately 3,600 Antminers, 100% of which will be the latest generation S19j Pro series model. The S19j Pro operates at 100 TH/s and consumes 2,950 watts of energy. For this purchase agreement, GreenHaus is reserving 50% of the S19’s for machine resale, and the remaining 50% earmarked for bolstering mining operations.
The significance of securing a large-scale purchase contract comprised of the latest-generation miners of this magnitude, especially during a period of short supply of Bitcoin mining hardware, will help bring the Company into the larger mining operation space. GreenHaus is looking forward to a long-term relationship with market-leading mining hardware supplier Bitmain.
About Bitmain
Founded in 2013, Bitmain transforms computing by building industry-defining technology in cryptocurrency, blockchain, and artificial intelligence (AI). Bitmain leads the industry in the production of integrated circuits for cryptocurrency mining, as well as mining hardware under the Antminer brand. The company also operates the largest cryptocurrency mining pools worldwide- Antpool.com and BTC.com. Bitmain technology supports a wide range of blockchain platforms and startups.
About GreenHaus Blockchain
GreenHaus Blockchain focuses on investor returns through the mining of Bitcoin to develop assets in the form of cryptocurrency. The Company is expanding its mining operations by securing the most energy-efficient equipment currently available. GreenHaus is headquartered in Buford, Georgia, a suburb of Atlanta, Georgia, and the Company’s mining operations are located in several hosting data centers across the United States.
GreenHaus specializes in mining operations, cloud mining, equipment procurement, and resale.
GreenHaus has set up a limited partnership company that assists its investor’s expansion into the cryptocurrency mining or blockchain technology space.
For more information, visit: www.greenhausblockchain.com
Safe Harbor
The information provided in this press release may include forward-looking statements relating to future events or the future financial performance of the Company. Because such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipates," “believes,” "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "potential," "hope" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations of the Company and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties. Detailed information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by statements in this press release relating to the Company may be found in the Company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including the factors described in the sections entitled "Risk Factors," copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements contained in this press release.
