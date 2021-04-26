General Services Announces RFP to Secure a New Headquarters Location for the Maryland Department of Human Services

April 26, 2021

The Move from 1980s Space will Improve the Working Environment of State Employees

BALTIMORE, MD – The Maryland Department of General Services published a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking commercial office space to house the headquarters of the Maryland Department of Human Services (Human Services). The RFP will allow Human Services, currently located at 311 Saratoga Street in space in downtown Baltimore, to relocate to updated and improved space in or near the central business district.

“A strong Maryland depends on a strong Baltimore, which is why the entire state government has been working to improve the city,” said Governor Hogan. “These two agencies will bring the first nearly 2,000 workers of what will be 3,300 workers total to the downtown area, which will be a big boost for the revitalization and transformation of downtown Baltimore.”

General Services’ recommendation to move the state agency of 720 employees aligns with the Governor’s priority to better the working conditions of state employees currently housed in outdated facilities. The move out of the old Hutzler’s Department Store complex, along with the already announced direction by the Governor to move state agencies out of the State Center government campus will help bolster the Baltimore central business district.

“General Services is optimistic for the future potential to positively impact Human Services by helping to create a better working environment for our state workforce,” said General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “We look forward to partnering with Baltimore City commercial landlords on these new space projects.”

The Maryland Department of Human Services is the state’s primary social services provider, serving over one million people annually. Through its 24 local departments of social services, Human Services pursues opportunities to assist people in economic need, provide preventive services, and protect vulnerable children and adults.

“This announcement reflects our commitment to serving the most vulnerable in Maryland and supporting communities across our state,” said Lourdes R. Padilla, Secretary of the Maryland Department of Human Services. “Through our central headquarters and our departments of social services located in all 23 counties and Baltimore City, the Department of Human Services serves over one million people each year. Moving from the historic building constructed in 1888 will improve efficiency and customer service, while providing an exceptional 21st-century work environment for our employees. Everyone stands to benefit from a fresh change of venue.”

Through the RFP, the state is seeking approximately 105,000 net square foot space within the defined boundaries of the central business district, and could help to blunt the economic impact of the central business district’s rising 21% vacancy rate. Additionally, as a result of lessons learned from the response to the COVID pandemic, the Hogan administration has directed all state agencies to re-evaluate and adapt their offices to embrace new teleworking models to right size state government. As such, this RFP demonstrates the Administration’s commitment to action, as the current Human Services headquarters occupies a space of approximately 212,000 square feet, the new headquarters space, based upon the stated requirements, would represent a reduction of Human Services’ space footprint. Now is the time to relocate 11 state agencies from the State Center campus and Human Services within close proximity to each other.

The DHS RFP and all future agency office space solicitations are listed on eMaryland MarketPlace Advantage (eMMA) website.

Interested commercial office owners and brokers who wish to do business with the state and stay informed about this opportunity and other state procurements should register their organizations with eMMA.

eMMA can be accessed through:

the General Services website @ DGS.Maryland.gov

the Office of State Procurement website @ procurement.Maryland.gov

eMMA.Maryland.gov

