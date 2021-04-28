Questions Answered About Operation Scrubs' Thank A Nurse Team Challenge Mission Honoring 27+ Million Unsung Hero Nurses
THE NURSES WALL -- a grateful public's virtual gift to the world's 27+ million frontline hero nurses, including the 1,700+ nurses and 20,000+ healthcare workers worldwide who died shielding their patients from the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.
Operation Scrubs "thanks" COVID-19's front-line nurses - today's unsung heroes of healthcare / Photo by Ron MacArthur/Cape-Gazette
FAQ list explains Operation Scrubs' historic nurse-honoring mission, creating THE NURSES WALL, and pathway to accomplish 1-billion+ thank you message postings.
There's no cost to participate. Message posting takes very little time. Honoring unsung hero nurses with THE NURSES WALL - a virtual gift created with "thank you" messages. What's not to like?”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, April 28, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Operation Scrubs' global Thank A Nurse Team Challenge nurse-honoring mission set to launch on National Nurses Day, May 6, 2021, and provides media release to answer these frequently asked questions.
— Pamela Jane Nye
Q: THANK A NURSE TEAM CHALLENGE – WHAT IS IT?
A: It's a historic recruiting mission to globally unite and invite people to help create THE NURSES WALL — a permanent, virtual gift built with nurse-appreciative "thank you" messages posted during National Nurses Week (May 6-12-2021) by social media contacts, co-workers, neighbors, friends, family, and general public participants.
Q: WHAT IS THE NURSES WALL AND ITS PURPOSE?
A: The Nurses Wall's purpose is to globally honor 27+ million unsung "hero" nurses and memorialize the 1,700+ nurses' lives taken by Covid-19 as they responded to provide care for their trusting patients.
When completed, THE NURSES WALL is someplace where nurses (and their admiring public) can visit, 24/7, and be reminded, calmed, encouraged, inspired, motivated, and reminded of their importance by the world's appreciative acknowledgment. They'll also be able to see from whom and where these message-posting people reside.
There no cost to have or join a Challenge Team, post a nurse-thanking message, or visit THE NURSES WALL. It takes very little to participate. And what's not to like about saying "thank you" to a nurse? Seriously!
Q: WHERE CAN I SEE IMAGES OF THE NURSES WALL?
A: Images of THE NURSES WALL are included with this media release and can also be viewed on THE NURSES WALL – "I Thanked a Nurse" Registry, Home, Photo, and How-It-Works pages.
Q: WHO IS THE PERSON IN CHARGE OF THE THANK A NURSE TEAM CHALLENGE?
A: The mission is the responsibility of Operation Scrubs, Inc. (OSi), a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization created to provide positive nurse image awareness, tuition-free continuing nurse education, and advanced nursing education scholarships for working nurses. OSi's founder, CEO, and Executive Director is an acclaimed nurse, Pamela Jane Nye. This link provides a copy of Nye's work/personal history bio. Also, type Pamela Jane Nye Nurse into any search engine to view her extensive online presence.
Q: REGISTRATION TO BECOME A CHALLENGE TEAM OR POST A NURSE-THANKING MESSAGE?
A: Registration and the nurse-honoring message posting begins at noon on May 6, 2021/PST-USA time. It would be nice to achieve this nurse-thanking mission objective and get 1-Billion+ posting objective by noon on May 12/PST-USA time. Regardless, the Thank-A-Nurse Team Challenge will continue throughout 2021 with Operation Scrubs' "Year of the Nurse" designation, ending on December 31, 2021, at midnight.
Q: HOW TO BECOME A CHALLENGE TEAM?
If your name or category is listed on the Challenge Invitations page or has a large, verifiable social media following, use the "Contact" page on the Thank A Nurse Team Challenge website to send your email message. In the message box, put "Team Set-Up Request."
Q: HOW TO JOIN A CHALLENGE TEAM:
A: To join nurse Pamela Jane Nye's "Team Pam," or choose one of the other green-font Challenge Teams, the website address is https://thankanurseteamchallenge.org. Then click on the How-It-Works page and follow the simple registration directions. If an invited Challenge Team's font color is not green, the invitation has not yet been accepted.
Q: WHAT HAPPENS WHEN I JOIN A CHALLENGE TEAM?
A: When you complete the registration form, it automatically posts the Challenge Team's name, your name, city/town, state and country, and your nurse-thanking message on THE NURSES WALL. Should message postings be permitted before May 6, they will be confirmed by email but not appear online until the mission's official May 6, 2021/12:00 pm/PST-USA launch date.
Q: ARE TEAMS, OPERATION SCRUBS, INC., or THANK A NURSE TEAM CHALLENGE STAFF COMPENSATED?
A: No! Board of Directors, management, education, and operations staff are all volunteers.
Q. DOES THE NURSES WALL MISSION ACCEPT MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS?
A: No!
Q: DOES THE NONPROFIT OPERATION SCRUBS INC. ORGANIZATIONS ACCEPT MONETARY CONTRIBUTIONS?
A: A qualified "yes," but NOT on THE NURSES WALL website, nor in any capacity associated with a nurse-thanking message posting.
Q: IF OPERATION SCRUBS. INC. or THANK A NURSE TEAM CHALLENGE ACCEPTS A DONATION, WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?
A: Because administrative and support staff are volunteers, 100% of audited individual and business contributions go towards OSi's mission-related expenses. Surplus funding provides advanced nursing education scholarships for working nurses with revenue held and disbursed in joint partnership with the American Heart Association/America's Stroke Association and Pamela Jane Nye Nurse Scholarship Donor Advised Fund.
Q: MORE QUESTIONS?
A: Those interested in becoming a Challenge Team or posting a nurse-thanking message need to use the website's "Contact." The Blaine Group Inc. PR firm coordinated all media inquiries and interview requests, with their contact information included below.
