Lit Support 365 continues to add strategic partnerships to bolster it's already expansive service offerings.
JurisClerks®, has been ahead of the curve in providing cost-effective alternatives to clients that enable them to manage critical activities in a cost-effective way.”IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ --
Lit Support 365 Announces Strategic Partnership with JurisClerks®
Lit Support 365, a leading innovative legal practice support company, announces a strategic partnership with Park City, UT-based JurisClerks®, bolstering Lit Support 365’s expansive service portfolio. Through this strategic partnership, Lit Support 365 and JurisClerks®, provide a more robust service offering to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners.
“Lit Support 365 is a sensational group with unmatched organizational talent and a winning legal services goal – offer the very best legal support services, on-demand, as-needed to law firms and corporations, whether that means litigation data hosting, scanning, trial prep and support, or on-going legal administrative needs. From paralegals to the finest tech minds, Lit Support 365 is a notch above, and JurisClerks® is proud to align with its vision to complete Lit Support 365’s offerings with attorneys for eDiscovery, Fractional General Counsel needs, and Of Counsel/Staff Attorney support at law firms,” said Jeffery Ferguson, Esq., Co-Founder at JurisClerks®.
Founded and managed by attorneys, JurisClerks®, provides attorneys – virtually, on-site, and at managed facilities -- to law firms and corporate clients nationwide. Since 2004, JurisClerks® has provided a robust and experienced talent pool of educated and licensed U.S.-based attorneys and project managers across the country, ensuring quality service wherever their clients are located in any jurisdiction. JurisClerks® has performed services for hundreds of law firms from boutique firms to AmLaw 100’s, emerging tech companies to the Fortune 500, all with two key service areas of emphasis:
• eDiscovery Document Review Services (click here for more info)
• Staff Attorney/Of Counsel Level Services (click here for more info)
With increasing legal costs, JurisClerks®, flexible, scalable, and affordable services enable their clients to manage litigation and other critical activities in the most cost-effective manner possible.
“It’s no secret that increasing costs have prompted all industries to find ways to be more flexible and scalable. The legal industry is no different. JurisClerks®, has been ahead of the curve in providing cost-effective alternatives to clients that enable them to manage critical activities in a cost-effective way. At Lit Support 365, we will continue to provide our clients the services that minimize operating costs and expenditures and this partnership allows us to do that in an impactful way,” said Chris Waters, Founder and CEO of Lit Support 365.
LS365 is revolutionizing the litigation support industry by providing cost effective practice support solutions to legal service vendors, law firms, corporations and solo practitioners. We are working on breaking the mold of traditional practice support and legal vendor services. We don't sell you unneeded services, we listen and assist with completing your objective. Find your solution at www.litsupport365.com.
JurisClerks® provides clients with flexible, scalable, low-cost attorney solutions and added bandwidth to assist with litigation and transactional needs. Our clients get the help they need, when they need it. Our clients save time, money, and choose the commitment and engagement levels suited to their needs. Find out how at www.jurisclerks.com.
