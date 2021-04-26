CFO Jimmy Patronis to Michigan Governor Whitmer: “See You Again Soon”

~ Provides Florida Marketing Material Following Whitmer’s Trip to Florida ~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - With recent media reports that Michigan Governor Whitmer and her Chief Operations Officer (COO) separately visited Florida, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis issued a letter to the Michigan Governor providing her and her team with tourism information and visitor pamphlets for future visits. The Governor's recent trip to Florida came despite her encouraging Michiganians to not travel out of state. READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW April 26, 2021 The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer Governor of Michigan P.O. Box 30013 Lansing, Michigan 48909 Dear Governor Whitmer: With recent media reports that you and your Chief Operations Officer (COO) separately visited Florida, I wanted to take the liberty of providing you and your whole team with materials from VISIT FLORIDA, our state’s official marketing board, for future visits. Included in this letter I’ve attached a summary of promotional materials to help plan your next visit. As both you and your COO now know from personal experience, Florida is safe for travel. With over 5 million Floridians vaccinated, unlike a lot of other states, Florida has largely returned to normal. The fact is Florida had a lower mortality rate than the locked-down state of New York. Indeed, our Governor successfully balanced fighting the Coronavirus with keeping our small businesses open. No doubt, many of your fellow Michiganders traveled to the Sunshine State this year – and we proudly welcomed them! Moreover, much like yourself, many of your constituents likely have loved ones in Florida they haven’t visited in some time. I know members of your team are telling you to downplay the recent trips to Florida. Don’t listen to them. Now that you and your COO have personally experienced what the Sunshine State has to offer, I encourage you to share your experiences publicly. More importantly, however, don’t be a stranger! See you again soon. Respectfully, Jimmy Patronis Chief Financial Officer