KS Bancorp, Inc. (KSBI) Announces First Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Cash Dividend

/EIN News/ -- SMITHFIELD, N.C., April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KS Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCBB: KSBI), parent company of KS Bank, Inc. (the “Bank”), announced unaudited results for the first quarter of 2021.

The Company reported net income of $1,459,000 or $1.32 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2021, an increase of 58.2% compared to net income of $922,000 or $0.83 per diluted share, for the three months ended March 31, 2020.

Net interest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021, was $4.2 million as compared to $3.5 million for the comparable period in 2020. Noninterest income for the three months ended March 31, 2021 was $675,000, compared to $708,000 for the comparable period ended March 31, 2020. Noninterest expense was $2.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2021, as compared $3.0 million in the comparable period in 2020. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $123,000 during the first quarter 2021, compared to $45,000 in the first quarter of 2020.

The Company’s unaudited consolidated total assets increased $29.8 million, to $515.6 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $485.8 million at December 31, 2020. Net loan balances decreased by $8.1 million, to $360.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $368.6 million at December 31, 2020. The decrease in loans was primarily due to forgiveness of payroll protection plan loans (PPP). The balance of the first round PPP loans at March 31, 2021 was $15.8 million compared to $26.5 million at December 31, 2020. During the first quarter of 2021, the Bank participated in the second around of PPP loans providing an additional $5.8 million in PPP loans. The Company’s investment securities totaled $71.5 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $71.7 million at December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased $28.9 million or 7.2% to $431.4 million at March 31, 2021, compared to $402.5 million at December 31, 2020. For the three months ended March 31, 2021, there was a $32.1 million increase in core deposits and a $2.6 million decrease in brokered funding. Total stockholders’ equity increased $568,000 or 1.77% from $32.0 million at December 31, 2020 to $32.6 million at March 31, 2021.
        
Nonperforming assets consisted of $561,000 nonaccrual loans at March 31, 2021, representing less than 0.50% of the Company’s total assets. The Company had $621,000 foreclosed real estate owned at March 31, 2021. The allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021 totaled $4.8 million, or 1.30% of total loans, including the PPP loans originated. Excluding the PPP from the total loans, the allowance for loan losses at March 31, 2021 was 1.38% of loans.

Commenting on the first quarter results, Harold Keen, President and CEO of the Company and the Bank, stated, “During the first quarter, balance sheet growth continued to be very strong for KS Bank.  Deposit growth was exceptional throughout 2020 and continued in the first quarter of 2021. Earnings were above projections and very encouraging for the year 2021. We are very proud of the efforts made by the KS Bank team to support our customers during this period influenced by Covid-19.”

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share for stockholders of record as of April 30, 2021 with payment to be made on May 10, 2021.  

KS Bank continues to be well-capitalized according to regulatory standards with total risk-based capital of 13.39%, tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.14%, common equity tier 1 risk- based capital of 12.14%, and a tier 1 leverage ratio of 8.77% at March 31, 2021. The minimum levels to be considered well capitalized for each of these ratios are 10.0%, 8.0%, 6.5%, and 5.0%, respectively.

KS Bancorp, Inc. is a Smithfield, North Carolina-based single bank holding company. KS Bank, Inc., a state-chartered savings bank, is KS Bancorp’s sole subsidiary. The Bank is a full service community bank serving the citizens of eastern North Carolina since 1924. The Bank offers a broad range of personal and business banking products and services, mortgage products and trust services. There are nine full service branches located in Kenly, Selma, Clayton, Garner, Goldsboro, Wilson, Wendell, Smithfield, and Four Oaks, North Carolina. In addition, KS Trust Services has a presence in Waynesville and Wilmington, NC. For more information, visit www.ksbankinc.com.

This release contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management of the Company and on the information available to management at the time that these disclosures were prepared. These statements can be identified by the use of words like “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate” and “believe,” variations of these words and other similar expressions. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

Contact: Harold T. Keen                                                 Regina J Smith
President and Chief Executive Officer                                         Chief Financial Officer
(919) 938-3101                                                                  (919) 938-3101


KS Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
                 
                 
    March 31, 2021     December 31,  
    (unaudited)     2020*  
                 
    (Dollars in thousands)  
  ASSETS              
                 
  Cash and due from banks:              
  Interest-earning $ 62,817     $ 24,720  
  Noninterest-earning   2,945       3,128  
  Time Deposit   100       100  
  Investment securities available for sale, at fair value   71,460       71,714  
  Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,555       1,851  
  Presold mortgages in process of settlement   217       -  
  Loans   365,215       373,237  
  Less allowance for loan losses   (4,764 )     (4,644 )
  Net loans   360,451       368,593  
                 
  Accrued interest receivable   1,925       1,934  
  Foreclosed assets, net   621       621  
  Property and equipment, net   8,987       8,709  
  Other assets   4,528       4,458  
                 
  Total assets $ 515,606     $ 485,828  
                 
  LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
                 
  Liabilities              
  Deposits $ 431,363     $ 402,523  
  Long-term borrowings   47,248       47,248  
  Accrued interest payable   236       246  
  Accrued expenses and other liabilities   4,170       3,790  
                 
  Total liabilities   483,017       453,807  
                 
  Stockholder's Equity:              
  Common stock, no par value, authorized 20,000,000 shares;  
  1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2021 and 1,107,776 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020   1,359       1,359  
  Retained earnings, substantially restricted   30,546       29,220  
  Accumulated other comprehensive loss   684       1,442  
                 
  Total stockholders' equity   32,589       32,021  
                 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 515,606     $ 485,828  
                 
  * Derived from audited financial statements              
                 



KS Bancorp, Inc and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
             
             
    Three Months Ended
    March
      2021     2020
    (In thousands, except per share data)
Interest and dividend income:          
  Loans $ 4,387   $ 4,170
  Investment securities          
  Taxable   263     331
  Tax-exempt   100     40
  Dividends   21     24
  Interest-bearing deposits   6     11
  Total interest and dividend income   4,777     4,576
             
Interest expense:          
  Deposits   286     702
  Borrowings   299     391
  Total interest expense   585     1,093
             
  Net interest income   4,192     3,483
             
Provision for loan losses   123     45
             
  Net interest income after          
  provision for loan losses   4,069     3,438
             
Noninterest income:          
  Service charges on deposit accounts   283     352
  Fees from presold mortgages   32     3
  Other income   360     353
  Total noninterest income   675     708
             
Noninterest expenses:          
  Compensation and benefits   1,821     1,810
  Occupancy and equipment   364     363
  Data processing & outside service fees   229     231
  Advertising   11     29
  Other   471     538
  Total noninterest expenses   2,896     2,971
             
  Income before income taxes   1,848     1,175
             
Income tax   389     253
             
  Net income $ 1,459   $ 922
             
  Basic and Diluted earnings per share $ 1.32   $ 0.83
             

