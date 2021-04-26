Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2021 Results Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 9:00am ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended March 31st, 2021 on Thursday, May 13th, 2021 after the close of trading on the TSX.



A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, May 14th, 2021 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link http://investors.shawcor.com/event for further details.

Meghan MacEachern

Director, External Communications & ESG

Telephone: 437.341.1848

Email: meghan.maceachern@shawcor.com

shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.