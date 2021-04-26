OSS Announces Participation in CBANC's Cannabis Banking Panel: Banking, Monitoring & Payments Webinar

/EIN News/ -- Operational Security Solutions Offers Key Insight Into the Cannabis Banking Industry After Completing Market Share Dominance on West Coast



Fresno, CA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Operational Security Solutions (“OSS”), the premier provider of full-spectrum risk management services with specialization in secure cash management and logistics, cannabis-specific compliance services, security consulting, and facility hardening, announced their participation in the CBANC Webinar Cannabis Banking Panel: Banking, Monitoring & Payments that will take place April 30, 2021 from 11:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. PDT.

The webinar will reveal important information on the current and future state of banking, monitoring and payments in the cannabis industry and have a candid conversation around standards of due diligence, onboarding and monitoring in cannabis banking.

The panel will be facilitated by Angela Lucas, Director of Cannabis Banking at Integrated Compliance Solutions, LLC and will be joined by OSS’ own Ryan Hale, Chief Sales Officer & Partner, and Scott Solomon, Chief Operating Officer, along with other industry experts.

When asked about the positive impact of CBANC’s Cannabis Banking Panel, Kevin Green, CBANC Chief Marketing Officer, said, “This webinar is a truly unique opportunity to hear from top leaders in the cannabis banking industry after the recent passing of the SAFE Banking Act in the House. The platform will allow attendees to ask questions live and get information not as easily available through other channels. We’re really looking forward to hearing what these experts have to say.”

Beyond its security offerings, Operational Security Solutions offers industry-leading cannabis-specific financial service solutions and relationships, connecting highly regulated businesses who struggle to get banking services with financial institutions who have specific plans designed for highly regulated or Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-blocked businesses.

“With rapidly shifting policies and growing concerns around safe banking and monitoring, it’s important that the cannabis banking industry knows we are here for them and aim to provide valuable and relevant guidance as these policies evolve from coast to coast,” said Ryan Hale, Chief Sales Officer at Operational Security Solutions.

Founded in 2017 by former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals, OSS has quickly become the standard in top-tier risk management services that include armored CIT services, physical security and guard consulting services, security consulting services for both financial institutions and marijuana-related businesses, and a comprehensive suite of compliance services. OSS boasts a no loss record to-date and is looking to bring their entire service offering to new East Coast markets such as Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey, among others this year, making them an excellent addition to the CBANC Cannabis Banking Panel.

The Cannabis Banking Panel: Banking, Monitoring & Payments webinar is open to the public. To register for the event, click here . The price of the webinar includes:

A copy of the presentation materials

Unlimited video replay with no expiration

An attendance certificate for continuing education with 1.0 CPE Continuing Education Credits

Each registration purchase includes complimentary access for up to four attendees.

About Operational Security Solutions

Operational Security Solutions (OSS) was assembled in 2017 by a team of former law enforcement, military and federal service professionals to support the security and banking needs of the legal cannabis industry. OSS was started by professionals that have spent their previous careers battling against the harms done by the illicit narcotics trade -- but have now founded a security and risk management company for the legitimate, legal cannabis industry. OSS breaks down the real risks for an industry that has limited access to banking services and provides the solutions needed from long years of law enforcement and government experience.

