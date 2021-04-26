Distance Learning Continues to Grow in U.S. Higher Education, On-Campus Students Already Declining Pre-Pandemic
The number of higher education students studying at a distance has steadily increased from 2012 to 2019
The number of higher education students who take any course on campus has steadily declined from 2012 to 2019
Bay View Analytics
Data for Fall 2019 Shows Higher Educational Enrollment Declined 1.1 Million from Fall 2012, while Students Enrolled in Distance Courses Grew by 2 Million
These reports show the trends in online education overall and at the state level and provide a definitive benchmark for measuring the impact of the pandemic.”OAKLAND, CALIFORNIA, US, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest reports from Bay View Analytics, based on U.S. Department of Education IPEDS data, show enrollments at degree-granting higher education institutions declined 5.0% for Fall 2019 compared to 2012. Undergraduate student enrollment dropped by 6.8% for this period, while the number of graduate students grew by 5.7%. Students studying at a distance increased by 33%, and the number of national institutions offering distance courses increased by 9.8%. 1.9 million fewer students were studying on-campus in Fall 2019 than in 2012.
— Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director of Bay View Analytics
Not all institutions were equally prepared to switch to remote instruction during the pandemic. Those with no or minimal online programs would need to build out all of their online support systems, while those with substantial online enrollments could expand their existing systems. Nearly one-quarter (23%) of institutions were not prepared. However, the large majority of students (87%) were enrolled at institutions better prepared to transition to distance learning.
“With eight years of longitudinal data, these reports show the trends in online education overall and at the state level. This report also provides a definitive benchmark for measuring the impact of the pandemic,” said Dr. Julia Seaman, Research Director of Bay View Analytics. "However, there is a wide range across states for institutions offering distance enrollment, from New Hampshire with 71.7% students taking any distance course to Rhode Island with only 15.4%, and that may have provided vastly different experiences depending on where a student was enrolled."
The 2019 Distance Learning Almanac, published by Bay View Analytics with support from Online Learning Consortium and Pearson, describes the current state and trends from 2012 on overall student enrollment across institutions nationally and within states. The report details the trend in enrollment for students taking at least one distance course and students who are exclusively distant.
The complete reports are available at Bay View Analytics as a full national compendium and individual reports for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.
