NVBDC WELCOMES FENDER® AS ITS NEWEST CORPORATE MEMBER

Fender Musical Instruments Corporation supports veteran owned businesses by becoming a NVBDC Corporate Member.
As a Marine Corps veteran, I know firsthand the contributions & sacrifices veterans make in service to our country. Fender is excited to partner with NVBDC to connect with veteran-owned companies.”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Veteran Business Development Council (NVBDC) is Vets Helping Vets, the only third-party business certifying organization created by vets for vets. When we created NVBDC in 2013, the question that just wouldn’t go away was, would America’s Corporations really hire service-disabled and veteran-owned businesses (SD/VOBs) as their suppliers? We are proud to answer that question with a resounding YES.
We recently reached a milestone of having 100 active corporate members but an interesting factoid: we welcomed additional new corporate members and the numbers keep growing.
NVBDC is proud to welcome Fender as its newest Corporate Member. Fender is committed to supporting NVBDC Certified Service Disabled and Veteran Owned Businesses (SD/VOBs). This includes an ongoing effort to enhance their outreach to secure SD/VOBs in their procurement opportunities.
Fender was founded in Southern California and has established worldwide influence that extends from the studio to the stage—and beyond. Everyone from beginners to the world’s most acclaimed artists have used Fender instruments, amps, and gear, making the company not only a revered industry leader but a cultural symbol that resonates globally. They are celebrating 75 years since founder Leo Fender built his first electric guitar, Fender’s reach transcends instruments and accessories, encompassing a range of innovative digital experiences that fuel musical expression and serve players at every stage. Leo Fender once said that all artists were angels, and it was his, “job to give them wings to fly.” Now, company is proud to carry on his vision–inspiring artists around the world and giving new players the tools that they need to start their musical journey.
“Diversity is the heartbeat of Fender as we accelerate into the future. From the artists who express themselves with our amazing instruments, to our dedicated employees, innovative and hardworking suppliers, we ensure to incorporate creativity and perspectives that reflect the global diversity of our growing customer base.
As a Marine Corps veteran, I know firsthand the contributions and sacrifices that veterans make in service to our country. Fender is excited to partner with NVBDC to connect with veteran-owned companies. Not only will the products and services from veteran owned companies help Fender with growth, quality and financial performance, but more importantly their values are synched with the heartbeat of Fender.” Ed Magee - EVP, Operations and Co-President, Fender Play Foundation (TM).
Since 1946, Fender has revolutionized music and culture as one of the world’s leading musical instrument manufacturers, marketers and distributors. Fender, whose portfolio of owned and licensed brands includes Fender®, Squier®, Gretsch® guitars, Jackson®, EVH®, Charvel® and Bigsby®–follows a player-centric approach to crafting the highest-quality instruments and digital experiences across genres. The company strives for an inclusive atmosphere where everyone--from employees, artists, guests and more--feels recognized and appreciated and can share the passion and excitement of working at or visiting Fender. No one person can do the job alone, so teamwork is essential to the brand’s success. Fender’s culture encourages and celebrates individual expression and diversity. They appreciate the fact that there are as many possible approaches to business as there are musical styles, and so they encourage out-of-the-box thinking and amongst everything being authentic. Fender’s mission is to give artists wings to fly, supporting players at every stage of their musical journey with legendary products that allow players to channel their creative expression and bring joy to their daily lives. Passion, enthusiasm, and energy shines through every unique personality at FMIC.
Fender is committed to provide opportunities for veteran owned companies. Please send emails to ejack@fender.com to learn more about opportunities to be part of the Fender supplier family.
“We are expanding NVBDC opportunities for our Certified Service-Disabled / Veteran Owned Businesses. NVBDC is always available to answer your questions on how to get certified.” Said Brigadier General (ret) Dick Miller, President, NVBDC.
NVBDC MISSION:
NVBDC is the only Veteran Owned Business Certification organization developed by Veterans, for Veterans. The purpose is to provide a credible and reliable certifying authority for all size businesses ensuring that valid documentation exists of Veteran ownership and control.
