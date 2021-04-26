Outrun Digital Announces The Debut Season Of High School Heroes Esports League
Innovative media and production company, Outrun Digital, announces the launch of their pandemic-safe esports league for high schoolsSAN MATEO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Outrun Digital is reiterating their goal of building the next generation of tech leaders, especially in the world of virtual reality as the startup announces the first season of their league. Tagged “High School Heroes Esports League,” the event is organized in partnership with the Draper Hero Institute, a non-profit organization that provides applicable and modern resources for future entrepreneurs globally.
There has been increasing popularity in the use of virtual reality in recent times. According to a report published by Grand Review Research, the global virtual reality market size was valued at over $15 billion in 2020. However, the team at Outrun Digital is looking to help high school students stay healthy by uniting gaming and exercising through virtual reality competitions where schools from everywhere in the globe compete against each other for multiple prizes and educators are rewarded with tools and connections with VR developers that produce unique and immersive experiences catered for their classrooms, evolving the educational industry and offering new and exciting ways to learn.
Season 1 of the High School Heroes Esports League is coming after a successful Invitational Tournament with 11 Title 1 High Schools from the US to which Outrun Digital donated over $11,000 in virtual reality equipment and distributed over $6,000 in prizes to all participating teams. The league is opened to high school students globally and is an offshoot of the "Pre-Season Invitational."
Leonam Max and Justin, co-founders of the Outrun Digital had this to say, “The league offers pandemic-safe opportunities for students to become more engaged in high-school activities through access to the latest virtual reality technology, while competing in VR games that also provides healthy exercising and many prizes. Our Season 1 will accept up to 50 high school teams worldwide, with 9 spots reserved for qualified Title 1 High Schools in the US, which Outrun Digital will completely sponsor with the equipment necessary, merchandise and zero participation fees, playing at zero cost. Our team aims to increase student participation by providing a positive extracurricular activity, and to foster relationships between educators and VR developers who actively develop experiences for schools, evolving their classrooms and quality of education. Our virtual reality competitions don't require the use of a computer, being much cheaper for schools, and allowing students to compete from their homes while exercising and interacting with other students across the globe.”
The launch of the league is particularly timely, considering restrictions put in place due to the pandemic. The virtual esports tournaments allow students to play from their own homes, representing their schools and communities, while having real and immersive interactions with other participants without the risk of getting sick.
Season 1 of the High School Heroes Esports League is scheduled to commence in May, and school applications are processed on a first-come, first-serve basis with registrations closing soon.
For more information about the esports league, how to be a part of the amazing VR experience and sponsorship opportunities, visit the league website. The game continues on social media, including Twitch and Twitter.
Leonam Max
Outrun Digital, LLC
leo@outrundigital.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter