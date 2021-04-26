Phobio Receives 2021 Pacesetter Award from Atlanta Business Chronicle

Phobio Ranked #13 in the Top 100 and is the #3 Tech Company on the List

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Phobio, the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer electronics brands, was awarded a 2021 Pacesetter Award by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. The Pacesetter Awards honor the top fastest-growing privately-owned companies in Atlanta. This year’s Awards honored 100 companies, with Phobio ranking #13 on the overall list. Phobio is the #3 Tech company on the list. The rankings were announced at a ceremony on April 22.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with a 2021 Pacesetter Award” said Stephen Wakeling, Phobio CEO. “Phobio is one of the largest online trade-in services in North America, and we continue to grow as we add trade-in programs for new products and companies. It is our goal to always provide exceptional, transparent customer service and it is our mission to contribute to an earth-friendly circular economy in which items are resold and reused, extracting the most value from them before recycling.”

The Pacesetter Award comes after a year of tremendous growth for Phobio. The company nearly doubled revenue in 2020, as consumers and companies across the country updated and upgraded their devices as a result of changes in the workplace and workforce. That momentum has continued in 2021 as Phobio adds new business and works toward its goal of expanding the industries and products that use its trade-in platforms to offer consumers the opportunity to increase their purchasing power and waste less.

The 26th Annual Pacesetter Awards recognize privately held companies in Atlanta that have shown significant fiscal growth over the past two years.

ABOUT PHOBIO

Phobio is the premier trade-in service for mobile operators and iconic consumer brands in North America. Using innovative custom software products, Phobio helps its clients increase device sales and improve customer purchasing power while facilitating a second life for trade-in items. Phobio's simple and secure omnichannel trade-in programs offer optimal value and custom solutions that simplify the complicated for its clients and elevate the customer experience. Phobio is proud to play an important role in the emerging circular economy, in which products are traded in to be recycled or sold to the next consumer so they stay out of landfills and contribute to a cleaner planet. Founded in 2010 and based in Atlanta, GA, Phobio fosters a dynamic work environment where people do the best work of their careers. For more information, visit http://www.phobio.com