Senator Cappelletti, Representative Hanbidge, and Representative Bradford Announce Over $900,000 In State Funds for Montgomery County ADA Compliance and Infrastructure Projects

Montgomery County– April 21, 2021- Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D- Montgomery and Delaware), Representative Liz Hanbidge (D- Montgomery), and Representative Matt Bradford (D- Montgomery) announced today that $954,437 in state grant funds have been allocated to Montgomery County.

The funds will be used to support three separate projects throughout the region. Two of the initiatives are focused on making roads and a local playground more ADA compliant. The other will focus on the restoration and stabilization of the Wissahickon Creek Streambank.

Funding is awarded from the Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) and is intended to ensure a safe and reliable system of transportation as well as greenways, recreational trails, open space, and parks are available to the residents of the commonwealth.

“I’m thrilled to see state funds go to projects that will make a real difference for those living in Montgomery County, especially those who will benefit from the enhanced safety and accessibility of ADA compliant roads and play areas. These investments make our community safer and more inclusive.” Cappelletti said.

The following projects will receive funding:

East Norriton ADA Curb Ramp Project- $454,437, funded through the Multimodal Transportation Fund

Wissahickon Creek Streambank Restoration and Stabilization (Phase 2)- $250,000, funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Act 13 Program

East Plymouth Valley Park Improvements- $250,000, funded through the Commonwealth Financing Authority’s (CFA) Act 13 Program

“An investment in infrastructure that supports the well-being, safety and inclusion of our community members goes further than building curb ramps and installing new playground equipment. It helps us shape spaces that offer a true sense of community and belonging.” Cappelletti said.

“We have incredible parks and walkways throughout Montgomery County, and they have become even more utilized during the current pandemic,” said Representative Bradford. “Ensuring these outdoor areas are safe and accommodating to all residents is a very smart investment of state funds.”

The Wissahickon Creek Streambank Restoration and Stabilization in Whitpain Township is represented by State Representative Liz Hanbidge.

“I am pleased for this investment in our community and waterways,” said Representative Hanbidge. “This investment will prevent erosion and preserve the ecology and aesthetic of our beautiful waterways so that we, and the generations that follow, can continue to enjoy the Wissahickon.”

More information on DCED and state grants can be found online: https://dced.pa.gov/

###