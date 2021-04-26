Wellness Essence Moves Office from the Philippines to the United States

An industry leader in wellness has moved its office to the United States.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Representatives with Wellness Essence today announced that it has moved its office from the Philippines to the United States.

"The new office is in Salt Lake City, UT," said Dereck Gregory, owner of Wellness Essence.

As to why the office was moved, the company spokesman explained that Dereck acquired D-SQuaredCommerce LLC and moved the office to Salt Lake City. Dereck retired from the full-time business intelligence job to focus on Wellness-Essence and Fitness Life Global as well as the other websites in his portfolio.

In addition, the new office gives the company an opportunity to better serve customers by being in the same time zones.

Gregory went on to note that the office moving to the United States comes on the heels of the company launching its Body Mass Index (BMI) Calculator. Gregory revealed that anyone wanting to take advantage of its newly-launched BMI Calculator can do so by visiting its website today.

Calculating one's BMI is the recommended method for diagnosing overweight and obesity. It evaluates the relationship between body weight and height. While BMI is not a direct measure of excess body fat, it expresses the weight-height relationship and provides a more accurate measure than bodyweight alone.

Many studies show a link between BMI and the risk of several diseases as well as premature death. As BMI increases, so do the risk for:

• Diabetes

• Cardiovascular disease

• Stroke

• Hypertension

• Gallbladder disease

• Osteoarthritis

• Sleep apnea

• Some cancers

"Our BMI Calculator can help you reach a healthy range," Gregory said.

For more information, please visit wellness-essence.com/blog.

About Wellness Essence

Wellness Essence is a proud authorized distributor of Modere.

Contact Details:

141 E 2ND Ave Apt 404

Salt Lake City, UT

84103-2350

United States