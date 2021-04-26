Dickey's Barbecue Pit Hosts National Armed Forces Franchise Fee Voucher Giveaway

World's largest barbecue concept to gift a voucher redeemable toward a franchise fee for one lucky active military or military veteran through contest, May 1-15

From May 1-15, the Texas-style barbecue brand is honoring active military and military veterans by giving them the chance to win a voucher redeemable toward a single franchise fee of a Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant (approximate value of $20,000).

To enter the National Armed Forces Franchise Fee Voucher Giveaway, military personnel must be prospective franchisees and meet Dickey’s standard franchise qualifications specified on franchise.dickeys.com. Contestants can enter to win by visiting franchise.dickeys.com/request-more-info and providing the requested information. Dickey’s will then select one lucky winner at random on or before May 31.

“Supporting those who risk their lives to keep our country safe is part of our roots,” said Roland Dickey Jr., CEO of Dickey's Capital Group. “Ever since WWI Veteran Travis Dickey founded the very first Dickey’s Barbecue Pit in 1941, our brand has been devoted to honoring America’s heroes. We’ve seen that military personnel make successful franchise owners, so we’re thrilled to host this contest and welcome another former or current member of the U.S. military to the Dickey’s franchise family.”

* All contestants must be a U.S. citizen, 18 or older and an individual or shareholder of the entity entering the Giveaway. The winner will receive a credit with Dickey’s in the form of a voucher, redeemable toward the franchise fee of a single new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant that may be developed or purchased by the winner in the U.S. The voucher cannot be redeemed for cash or redeemed against franchise fees for an existing restaurant or any other amounts. Prizes may only be redeemed upon execution of a franchise agreement for a new Dickey’s Barbecue Pit restaurant. However, the winner is not under any obligation to enter into any agreement or franchise agreement with Dickey’s and the winner redeeming their prize enter into any and all such agreements with Dickey’s voluntarily. Prize is non-transferable. No cash or other prize substitution permitted. Prize void after 12 months if not redeemed by the winner. Any and all prize-related expenses, including without limitation any and all federal, state and/or local taxes shall be the sole responsibility of the winner. Other terms and conditions apply.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 80 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

