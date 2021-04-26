Gunderson Dettmer Launches Austin Office, Strengthening Commitment to the Region’s Venture Ecosystem

/EIN News/ -- SILICON VALLEY, Calif. and AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gunderson Dettmer Stough Villeneuve Franklin & Hachigian, a 350-attorney law firm focused on the global venture capital, growth equity and emerging companies ecosystem, opened an office in Austin, Texas, its tenth worldwide. The Austin office is founded by partner Wesley C. Watts and senior associate Luke Thomas, who both join from Vinson & Elkins LLP’s Austin office.



“Austin’s growth is remarkable and our approach has always been to grow where our clients are,” said David T. Young, Gunderson Dettmer’s Managing Partner. “We have represented companies and venture capitalists in Austin for over a decade. We have been looking for the right opportunity in Austin for a while. Wes and Luke are a strong fit for our firm’s culture and expansion plans.”

Wes Watts, the founding partner of the new Austin office, focuses on representing emerging technology and tech-enabled companies throughout their lifecycle and through strategic transactions such as financings, joint ventures and mergers and acquisitions, as well as general corporate and governance manners. In addition, he regularly supports venture capital and private equity firms in their investments.

“I have worked across the table from Gunderson Dettmer lawyers many times over the years,” said Watts. “Considering its size, Gunderson Dettmer has consistently punched above its weight class and it’s no wonder that it is the number one firm in the world for emerging growth companies and venture and growth equity funds. Gunderson Dettmer is singularly focused on the same clients I have devoted my own practice to. And that focus is tailored perfectly to the unique and developing ecosystem in Austin and around Texas.”

“Under Wes’ leadership and with the full commitment of the firm, our growing Austin team will contribute to the thriving Texas business ecosystem,” said Jay K. Hachigian, one of Gunderson Dettmer’s founding partners and the partner responsible for shepherding the launch of the Austin office. “Our first order of business will be to plug them into Gunderson’s first-rate network, services and team.”

Luke Thomas will join the founding team as a corporate and securities senior associate focused on the full lifecycle for emerging companies, including venture financings, mergers and acquisitions and public offerings. Prior to entering legal practice Thomas served as a financial advisor and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

“Gunderson Dettmer has both a collaborative team and international presence that works well for our companies. The firm’s focus on client service and taking a practical approach to issues that actually matter to entrepreneurs and their investors is one of the many things that sets Gunderson Dettmer apart,” said Thomas. “The chance to be a co-founder of Gunderson Dettmer’s Austin office is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and I look forward to leveraging the breadth of experience and exceptional resources of Gunderson in our local market.”

About Gunderson Dettmer

Gunderson Dettmer has more than 350 lawyers singularly focused on the global venture capital, growth equity and emerging companies ecosystem, across ten offices in key venture markets throughout the world, including Silicon Valley, Ann Arbor, Austin, Beijing, Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Diego, San Francisco and Singapore. The firm represents more than 2,500 venture-backed companies and over 450 of the world’s top venture capital and growth equity firms, along with thousands of their underlying funds. The firm routinely negotiates about one-third of every venture capital dollar raised worldwide and is the recognized global leader in the representation of venture capital and growth equity funds in their investment activities, negotiating more than 1,000 venture and growth financings every year. For venture-backed companies, the firm provides guidance at every stage in their lifecycle, from launch through IPO and as public companies, becoming extensions of their management teams as they progress through each stage of growth.

Monica Rodriguez Kuniyoshi

Chief Marketing Officer

Phone: 650-463-5337

Email: mkuniyoshi@gunder.com



