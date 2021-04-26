/EIN News/ -- This is a joint press release by Sanofi Foreign Participations B.V. (the “Offeror”), Sanofi (“Sanofi”) and Kiadis Pharma N.V. (“Kiadis”) in connection with the recommended public offer by the Offeror for all the issued and outstanding ordinary shares in the capital of Kiadis (the “Offer”). This announcement does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities. Any offer will be made only by means of the offer memorandum dated 10 February 2021 (the “Offer Memorandum”), approved by the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit Financiële Markten) on 10 February 2021 and recognized by the Belgian Authority for the Financial Markets (Autoriteit voor Financiële Diensten en Markten) on 11 February 2021. This announcement is not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into, directly or indirectly, any jurisdiction in which such release, publication or distribution would be unlawful. Terms not defined in this press release will have the meaning as set forth in the Offer Memorandum.

Delisting of Kiadis will be effective on 25 May 2021

Settlement of the Offer took place on 16 April 2021 .

Sanofi will initiate statutory Buy-Out proceedings in an expeditious manner in order to obtain 100% of the Shares.

The last trading date of the Shares on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels ("Euronext") will be on 24 May 2021 and listing and trading of the Shares will terminate as of 25 May 2021.





Paris, France and Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 26 April 2021 – The Offeror, Sanofi (Euronext: SAN and NYSE: SNY) and Kiadis (Euronext Amsterdam and Brussels: KDS) today announce that the listing and trading of the Shares on Euronext will be terminated. In consultation with Euronext, it has been decided that the last day of trading of the Shares will be on 24 May 2021. This means that the termination of the listing of the Shares shall be effective as of 25 May 2021. Reference is made to Sections 6.11(a) (Intentions following the Offer being declared unconditional) and Section 6.11(b) (Liquidity and delisting) of the Offer Memorandum.

Buy-Out

Since the Offeror owns more than 95% of the Shares, the Offeror will initiate the statutory Buy-Out in an expeditious manner in order to obtain 100% of the Shares. Reference is made to Section 6.11(c) (Buy-Out) of the Offer Memorandum.

Dutch Translation/Nederlandse vertaling

Overdracht van het Bod heeft plaatsgevonden op 16 april 2021.

Sanofi zal de wettelijke Uitkoopprocedure op korte termijn initiëren om 100% van de Aandelen te verkrijgen.

De laatste datum waarop de Aandelen kunnen worden verhandeld aan Euronext Amsterdam en Euronext Brussel (‘’Euronext’’) zal op 24 mei 2021 zijn, en de notering van en de handel in de Aandelen zal eindigen op 25 mei 2021.





Parijs, Frankrijk en Amsterdam, Nederland, 26 april 2021 – de Bieder, Sanofi (Euronext: SAN en NYSE: SNY) en Kiadis (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS) kondigen vandaag aan dat de notering van en de handel in de Aandelen aan Euronext zal worden beëindigd. In samenspraak met Euronext is besloten dat de laatste handelsdag van de Aandelen 24 mei 2021 zal zijn. Dit betekent dat de beëindiging van de notering van de Aandelen van kracht wordt per 25 mei 2021. Verwezen wordt naar Hoofdstuk 6.11(a) (Intentions following the Offer being declared unconditional) en Hoofdstuk 6.11(b) (Liquidity and delisting) van het Biedingsbericht.

Uitkoopprocedure

Nu de Bieder meer dan 95% van de Aandelen houdt, zal de Bieder op korte termijn de wettelijke Uitkoopprocedure initiëren om 100% van de Aandelen te verkrijgen. Verwezen wordt naar Hoofdstuk 6.11(c) (But-Out) van het Biedingsbericht.

Dit is een vertaling van het oorspronkelijke in de Engelse taal opgestelde persbericht en deze vertaling wordt uitsluitend voor informatieve doeleinden verstrekt. In geval van verschillen tussen beide versies prevaleert de Engelse tekst. Aan de vertaling kunnen geen rechten worden ontleend.

Announcements

Any announcement contemplated by the Offer Memorandum will be issued by press release. Any press release issued by the Offeror will be made available on the website of the Offeror (www.sanofi.com). Any press release issued by Kiadis will be made available on the website (www.kiadis.com).

Subject to any applicable requirements of the applicable rules and without limiting the manner in which the Offeror may choose to make any public announcement, the Offeror will have no obligation to communicate any public announcement other than as described above.



Offer Memorandum, Position Statement and further information

This announcement contains selected, condensed information regarding the Offer and does not replace the Offer Memorandum and/or the Position Statement. The information in this announcement is not complete and additional information is contained in the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement.

Digital copies of the Offer Memorandum are available on the website of the Offeror (www.sanofi.com) and digital copies of the Position Statement are available on the website of Kiadis (www.kiadis.com). Such websites do not constitute part of, and are not incorporated by reference into, the Offer Memorandum. Copies of the Offer Memorandum and the Position Statement are on request also available free of charge at the offices of Kiadis and the Settlement Agent at the addresses below:

Kiadis

Kiadis Pharma N.V.

Paasheuvelweg 25A

1105 BP Amsterdam

The Netherlands Settlement Agent

ING Bank N.V.

Bijlmerdreef 106

1102 CT Amsterdam

The Netherlands

For more information:

Kiadis:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel: +1 (617) 710 7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com





Kiadis Media Relations Contacts



LifeSpring Life Sciences Communication:

Leon Melens (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 (20) 538 16 427

lmelens@lifespring.nl



Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur

Tel: +44 (203) 950 9144

kiadis@optimumcomms.com Sanofi:

Sanofi Media Relations Contact

Ashleigh Koss

Tel.: +1 (908) 205 2572

ashleigh.koss@sanofi.com





Sanofi Investor Relations Contacts Paris

Eva Schaefer-Jansen

Arnaud Delepine



Yvonne Naughton





Sanofi Investor Relations Contacts North America

Felix Lauscher



Fara Berkowitz



Suzanne Greco







IR main line:



Tel.: +33 (1) 53 77 45 45

ir@sanofi.com

About Kiadis

Founded in 1997, Kiadis is committed to developing innovative cell-based medicines for patients with life-threatening diseases. With headquarters in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, and offices and activities across the United States, Kiadis is reimagining medicine by leveraging the natural strengths of humanity and our collective immune system to source the best cells for life.

Kiadis is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels since July 2, 2015, under the symbol KDS. Learn more at www.kiadis.com.

About Sanofi

Sanofi is dedicated to supporting people through their health challenges. It is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on human health. Sanofi prevents illness with vaccines and provides innovative treatments to fight pain and ease suffering. Sanofi stands by the few who suffer from rare diseases and the millions with long-term chronic conditions.

With more than 100,000 people in 100 countries, Sanofi is transforming scientific innovation into healthcare solutions around the globe.

Sanofi, Empowering Life.

Disclaimer

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of the EU Market Abuse Regulation (596/2014).

The information in the press release is not intended to be complete. This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer, or any solicitation of any offer, to buy or subscribe for any securities.

The distribution of this press release may, in some countries, be restricted by law or regulation. Accordingly, persons who come into possession of this document should inform themselves of and observe these restrictions. To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, Sanofi and Kiadis disclaim any responsibility or liability for the violation of any such restrictions by any person. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Neither Sanofi, nor Kiadis, nor any of their advisors assumes any responsibility for any violation by any of these restrictions. Any Kiadis shareholder who is in any doubt as to his or her position should consult an appropriate professional advisor without delay.

Kiadis forward-looking statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis’ or, as appropriate, Kiadis’ officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.

Sanofi forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. These statements include projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives, intentions and expectations with respect to future financial results, events, operations, services, product development and potential, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are generally identified by the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “intends”, “estimates”, “plans” and similar expressions. Although Sanofi’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Sanofi, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include among other things, risks related to Sanofi’s ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms or on the proposed timeline, the possibility that competing offers will be made, other risks associated with executing business combination transactions, such as the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, including post marketing, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug, device or biological application that may be filed for any such product candidates as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates, the fact that product candidates if approved may not be commercially successful, the future approval and commercial success of therapeutic alternatives, Sanofi’s ability to benefit from external growth opportunities, to complete related transactions and/or obtain regulatory clearances, risks associated with intellectual property and any related pending or future litigation and the ultimate outcome of such litigation, trends in exchange rates and prevailing interest rates, volatile economic and market conditions, cost containment initiatives and subsequent changes thereto, and the impact that COVID-19 will have on us, our customers, suppliers, vendors, and other business partners, and the financial condition of any one of them, as well as on our employees and on the global economy as a whole. Any material effect of COVID-19 on any of the foregoing could also adversely impact us. This situation is changing rapidly and additional impacts may arise of which we are not currently aware and may exacerbate other previously identified risks. The risks and uncertainties also include the uncertainties discussed or identified in the public filings with the SEC and the AMF made by Sanofi, including those listed under “Risk Factors” and “Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” in Sanofi’s annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020. Other than as required by applicable law, Sanofi does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements.