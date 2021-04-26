HECHT PARTNERS LLP PROMOTES SHIRA LAUREN FELDMAN AND HIRES KRISTEN NELSON
We congratulate them for their achievements and are confident they will contribute significantly to the success of our clients and firm.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hecht Partners LLP (“Hecht Partners”), a national law firm focused on international arbitration and litigation, class actions, intellectual property, and cryptocurrency/blockchain, is pleased to announce the promotion of Shira Lauren Feldman to partner and the hiring of Kristen Nelson as senior counsel.
— founding partner David L. Hecht
Hecht Partners’ newest elected partner, Shira Lauren Feldman, is skilled at representing plaintiffs seeking recovery from sovereigns, multinational corporations, and other institutions. Her clients include survivors of genocide and victims of labor exploitation, and she is on several teams currently appointed as interim co-lead counsel in significant class actions. Shira is a former law clerk to the Honorable Dora L. Irizarry, then Chief Judge of the Eastern District of New York, and the Honorable Peggy Kuo, Magistrate Judge in the Eastern District of New York. She has been recognized since 2019 as a “Rising Star” in Thomson Reuters’ New York Super Lawyers. Shira holds a J.D. from New York University School of Law and a B.A., cum laude, from Columbia University.
“Shira is a talented and tenacious lawyer who is passionate about her clients, and we are delighted to have her join our partnership,” said Kathryn Lee Boyd, one of the founding partners of the firm.
Kristen Nelson, who has joined the firm as senior counsel, is a litigator with extensive experience in domestic and international business litigation and atrocity and asset recovery. Kristen is also the author or co-author of a number of publications relating to post-atrocity property restitution, including Searching for Justice after the Holocaust: Fulfilling the Terezin Declaration and Immovable Property Restitution, published by Oxford University Press in 2019, for which Kathryn Lee Boyd is a co-author. Her next book, for which she is a co-author, will be published by Carolina Academic Press later this year as Comparative Law: Global Legal Traditions. She teaches a PhD course annually at Gratz College on Holocaust, Genocide and International Law. Kristen holds a Master of Laws in Human Rights from the University of Hong Kong, with distinction, a J.D. from Pepperdine University and a B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis.
Kathryn Lee Boyd commented: “I’m pleased to welcome Kristen to Hecht Partners. We have worked together on many cutting-edge legal and academic pursuits and she is deeply committed to providing exceptional service to clients.”
Founding partner David L. Hecht added, “I am thrilled to announce Shira’s addition to the partnership and the arrival of Kristen Nelson. We congratulate them for their achievements and are confident they will contribute significantly to the success of our clients and firm.”
Communications Department
Hecht Partners LLP
+1 7185781231 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn