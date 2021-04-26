Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,037 in the last 365 days.

Vermont Outdoors Adds Features to Fish & Wildlife Department Mobile App

Last fall the Fish and Wildlife Department developed a new mobile application to help people recreate outdoors in a safe and socially distanced manner.  The app, Vermont Outdoors, connects the public with department lands, fish and wildlife regulations as well as up-to-date COVID guidance. 

Recent additions to the app include a variety of maps that allow you to obtain locations and driving directions to Fish and Wildlife Department points of interest, including boat ramps and fishing locations, big game reporting stations, fish stocking locations, and shooting ranges.  App users can now submit reports to the Department as well.  These include nuisance black bears reports, master angler submissions and suspected fish and wildlife violations with Operation Game Thief. 

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, participation in outdoor recreational activities has exploded.  With the Fish and Wildlife’s 100 wildlife management areas (WMA) and nearly 200 fishing access areas, this app will help new and existing recreationalists find opportunities to hunt, fish, trap, boat, or view wildlife on public lands and waters.  They will have easy access to fish and wildlife laws, department news and current events, and a variety of fish and wildlife observations. 

This project was paid for with COVID stimulus funds (CARES Act) to enhance outdoor recreation opportunities.  Other CARES funded projects included improvements to boat ramps and other water access points, WMA roads, parking areas, and informational signage.

The app can be downloaded at the Apple App Store for iPhones or Google Play for Android phones.

For more information, please call F&W Lands and Facilities Administrator Mike Wichrowski at 802-917-1347.

For Immediate Release:  April 26, 2021

Media Contact:  Mike Wichrowski 802-917-1347

You just read:

Vermont Outdoors Adds Features to Fish & Wildlife Department Mobile App

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.