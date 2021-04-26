Courts Sentence 15 Defendants to Combined 42 Years in Prison Following Largest-Ever Raid Related to Online Counterfeit Golf Products

Verdict Shows Counterfeiting of Golf Products and the Selling of Counterfeit Equipment Will Not Be Tolerated by Golfers, Golf Manufacturers and Law Enforcement

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a clear sign that the selling of counterfeit golf products will not be tolerated, a court in the Chinese district of Pudong convicted all 15 defendants for their roles in counterfeiting registered trademarks and selling counterfeit products. This decision stems from the largest-ever raid of counterfeit golf equipment, which was executed by Shanghai Police in 2020 with the cooperation of The U.S. Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group (the Golf Group).



The verdict showed 13 defendants were convicted for the crime of counterfeiting registered trademark and two defendants were convicted for the crime of selling counterfeit products. All 15 defendants were sentenced to imprisonment for a total of 42 years and criminal fines of RMB 3,734,000 ($574,461). The total case value is RMB 12,012,888.75 ($1,848,136), including RMB 9,870,105 ($1,518,477) for sold counterfeits and RMB 2,142,783.75 ($329,659) for seized products.

The 15 defendants were arrested for their role in counterfeiting and selling more than 120,000 pieces of counterfeit golf products bearing the brand names of the Golf Group’s members including Titleist, TaylorMade, PXG, PING, Callaway, and Srixon/Cleveland Golf. This seizure of these counterfeit products constituted the largest raid that has ever been conducted against online counterfeit golf sellers in China.

“We are very pleased with the outcome in this case, and we hope it serves as a strong message to any potential counterfeiters and sellers of counterfeit golf products in China or elsewhere that this behavior will not be tolerated,” said Jud Hawken, Associate General Counsel for PING. “We will continue to work closely with law enforcement across the globe to take down these counterfeiters, eliminate the selling of these fake products, and protect golfers everywhere.”

This case involved the raids of 10 locations, including the manufacturer of the club heads, shaft and grip suppliers; owners of assembling workshops; shipping center and online chatting rooms. Counterfeit products confiscated in the raids included golf clubs, club heads, shafts, grips, bags, labels, etc. Photos of the raid can be found on the Golf Group website www.keepgolfreal.com and on Facebook.

A 16th defendant was also prosecuted to the court as part of this case, and a result will be announced at a later date.

About the US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group

The US Golf Manufacturers Anti-Counterfeiting Working Group consists of six of the most well-known golf companies in the world—Acushnet Company, whose brands are Titleist, FootJoy and Scotty Cameron; Callaway-Odyssey; Srixon and Cleveland Golf; PING; PXG; TaylorMade and Adams Golf. Formed in 2004, the Golf Group has supported the efforts of international law enforcement and government agencies to conduct raids and investigations of counterfeit operations, as well as raise public awareness of the issue. Since its inception, the Golf Group’s efforts led to the shutdown of more than 1,500 websites and authorities have seized more than two million counterfeit golf products.