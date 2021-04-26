Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster Prepare PeoplesBank Park for Opening Day
The pressure washing company cleaned seating and stands ahead of the York Revolution May 28th opening dayYORK, PA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster spent April 19th through April 22 cleaning PeaplesBank Park ahead of the York Revolution opening day. The 7500 seat stadium took a team of two washers four days to fully wash.
Owner Kevin Luttman made the following statement: "We were really excited to be presented with the opportunity to wash the stadium and help get it ready for the opening day. While we regularly work on projects of this size, it was special getting to do this for the community."
Businesses interested in commercial pressure washing services are urged to contact Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster at 717-851-1036 or via their website, sparklewash.com/york/
About Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster
Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster is based out of Wrightsville, PA and services all of York and Lancaster County. The company has over 55 years of experience in the industry.
Kevin Luttman
Sparkle Wash York & Lancaster
+1 717-851-1036
