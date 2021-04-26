Judge Fontaine retirement celebration to be held May 21

A retirement celebration for Northeast Judicial District Judge Laurie Fontaine will be held May 21 at the Cavalier Transit Center, 214 Main Street E in Cavalier. The program begins at 2 p.m.
Download the invitation.
