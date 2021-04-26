CHARLESTON WOMAN CHARGED WITH TAX EVASION, FAILING TO REPORT MORE THAN $500,000 IN INCOME

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Charleston woman Friday, April 23, and charged her with nine counts of tax evasion.

Marcia Alejandra Baez, 44, who operated Moped City, LLC and associated businesses, is accused of willfully failing to report $561,795 on Income Tax returns from 2014-2017, and more than $300,000 in gross sales on monthly Sales Tax returns from 2014-2018, according to arrest warrants.

Baez is charged with evading approximately $27,152 in state Sales Tax and evading $38,445 in state Individual Income Tax.

If convicted, she faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 for each count. Baez was taken into custody on Friday, April 23, by the Charleston Police Department on the outstanding warrants. She was transported to the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and then transferred to SCDOR custody.

A bond hearing was held Friday evening. She was released on a $45,000 surety bond pending an appearance in general sessions court.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to:

South Carolina Department of Revenue

Attn: Fraud Advisor

181 East Evans Street, Suite 5

Florence, SC 29506

