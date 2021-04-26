Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 622 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,022 in the last 365 days.

LOCAL SALES TAX RATES CHANGING MAY 1 FOR EDGEFIELD, LAURENS, HAMPTON COUNTIES

Page Content

The Sales and Use Tax rates in Edgefield, Laurens, and Hampton counties change on May 1, 2021.

Rate change in Edgefield and Laurens counties

The Sales and Use Tax rate in Edgefield and Laurens counties increases to 8% on May 1. Voters in both counties last year approved a 1% Capital Project Sales Tax to be added to the counties' 1% Local Option Sales Tax. Those paying an Accommodations Tax in either county will pay 9% starting May 1.

The Edgefield County tax increase will pay for the construction of a new county law enforcement center, including a new detention facility.

The Laurens County tax increase will pay for 16 projects, including improvements at the Clinton Regional Library, the county's agriculture and business center, and the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Water Tower.

Both taxes are to last eight years, unless voters approve another referendum. Edgefield County looks to raise approximately $10 million while Laurens County has a goal of $35 million.

The taxes do not apply to sales of unprepared food.

 

Rate change in Hampton County

The Sales and Use Tax rate in Hampton County drops to 7% after its Capital Project Sales Tax ends on May 1. Hampton County began collecting its Capital Project Sales Tax in 2013.

 

For more information about Sales and Use Tax, visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue's website at dor.sc.gov/sales-and-use

You just read:

LOCAL SALES TAX RATES CHANGING MAY 1 FOR EDGEFIELD, LAURENS, HAMPTON COUNTIES

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.