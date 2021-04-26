LOCAL SALES TAX RATES CHANGING MAY 1 FOR EDGEFIELD, LAURENS, HAMPTON COUNTIES

Page Content

The Sales and Use Tax rates in Edgefield, Laurens, and Hampton counties change on May 1, 2021.

Rate change in Edgefield and Laurens counties

The Sales and Use Tax rate in Edgefield and Laurens counties increases to 8% on May 1. Voters in both counties last year approved a 1% Capital Project Sales Tax to be added to the counties' 1% Local Option Sales Tax. Those paying an Accommodations Tax in either county will pay 9% starting May 1.

The Edgefield County tax increase will pay for the construction of a new county law enforcement center, including a new detention facility.

The Laurens County tax increase will pay for 16 projects, including improvements at the Clinton Regional Library, the county's agriculture and business center, and the Laurens County Water and Sewer Commission Water Tower.

Both taxes are to last eight years, unless voters approve another referendum. Edgefield County looks to raise approximately $10 million while Laurens County has a goal of $35 million.

The taxes do not apply to sales of unprepared food.

Rate change in Hampton County

The Sales and Use Tax rate in Hampton County drops to 7% after its Capital Project Sales Tax ends on May 1. Hampton County began collecting its Capital Project Sales Tax in 2013.

For more information about Sales and Use Tax, visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue's website at dor.sc.gov/sales-and-use.