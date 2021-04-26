Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder of BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: BMTX), to Speak at LendIt Fintech USA 2021

Sidhu to Participate in Panel Around Digital Banking and Infrastructure

/EIN News/ -- Radnor, PA, April 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, will be speaking at LendIt Fintech USA 2021. She will be participating in a panel discussion during “The New Era in Digital Banking” track. The panel, “Addressing Infrastructure’s Legacy Challenge,” will take place on April 27, 2021 at 3:35pm EDT.

“I am looking forward to be speaking at LendIt Fintech USA 2021, one of the premier fintech conferences in the country,” stated Sidhu. “I will be discussing how BM Technologies (BMTX) turned branch-based banking on its head through the use of technology and how our Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) model helps us acquire customers at a lower cost than traditional banks.”

The panel will be moderated by Andrew Atherton, Union Square Advisors. The additional panelists will be Nathaniel Harley, MANTL; Patrick Sells, NYDIG; and Sue Laws, Temenos.

Launched in January 2015, BM Technologies (BMTX), formerly known as BankMobile, is on a mission to provide a digital-first banking experience that is simple, affordable and consumer-friendly. The company has over two million account holders. Today, BM Technologies (BMTX) provides its BaaS platform to colleges and universities through BankMobile Disbursements, which serves approximately 725 campuses, covering one in every three college students in the U.S.

Additionally, BM Technologies (BMTX) expanded its BaaS strategy with T-Mobile for the launch of T-Mobile MONEY. The company also executed an agreement with Google to introduce digital bank accounts, which will be available to its customers.

Under Sidhu’s leadership, BM Technologies (BMTX) went public in January 2021 through a merger with Special Purpose Acquisition Company Megalith Financial Acquisition Corp. It is one of the first publicly-traded neobanking fintechs and one of the first de-SPACs of 2021.

LendIt Fintech USA 2021 is bringing together leaders from the fintech space to discuss the latest trends across the sector. The conference will be held virtually from April 27 – 29, 2021.

About BM Technologies, Inc.

BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W) is among the largest digital banking platforms in the U.S., providing access to checking and savings accounts, personal loans, credit cards, and financial wellness. It is focused on technology, innovation, easy-to-use products, and education with the mission of being “customer-obsessed” and creating “customers for life.” The BMTX digital banking platform employs a multi-partner distribution model, known as “Banking-as-a-Service” (BaaS), that enables the acquisition of customers at higher volumes and substantially lower expense than traditional banks, while providing significant benefits to its customers, partners, and business. BMTX currently serves over two million account holders and provides disbursement services at approximately 725 college and university campuses (covering one out of every three college students in the U.S.). BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) is a technology company and is not a bank, which means it provides banking services through its partner banks. More information can also be found at https://ir.bmtxinc.com/.

Kati Waldenburg BM Technologies, Inc. (BMTX) 2128053014 kwaldenburg@rubensteinpr.com