TELUS’ next-generation 5G network tops the industry, taking home six awards from UK-based Opensignal

TORONTO, April 26, 2021 -- TELUS' 5G networks received high praise in Opensignal's first Canada 5G User Experience Report 2021 1, analyzing Canada's next-generation networks, tying for first in 5G Download Speed, 5G Video Experience, 5G Upload Speed, 5G Availability, Voice App Experience, and Market Coverage, reinforcing the strength and superiority of the TELUS network across the country.



“Today’s report by U.K.-based Opensignal underscores the importance of the world-leading network experience TELUS provides, which has proven more critical than ever as Canadians are working, learning, accessing healthcare and socialising from home during these unprecedented times,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO, TELUS. “Thanks to the skill and talent of our engineers, technologists and network innovators, people across the country can be confident that TELUS’ globally leading network, with its world best speed and expansive coverage, will continue to keep them connected to critical online economic, educational and social resources as we navigate another dynamic year.”

Key findings from the report include:

The average 5G download speeds of Canadian users on TELUS’ network averaged an impressive 166.2 Mbps compared to 72.8 Mbps for 4G Download Speed Experience as reported in the Opensignal Canada Mobile Network Experience Report (February 2021)

TELUS tied for first in 5G Video Experience with a score of 81.8 points (on a 100-point scale)

TELUS jointly won the 5G Voice App Experience, which measures the quality of experience for over-the-top voice services such as WhatsApp, Skype and Facebook Messenger



Today, Canadians in 81 communities across the country are able to experience the speed and quality of TELUS’ 5G connectivity, with plans to grow TELUS’ 5G footprint into 2021 and beyond. The TELUS 5G network is helping drive innovation in the technology, healthcare, and agriculture sectors: world-leading speeds and expansive coverage will contribute to improved health and educational outcomes for Canadians, expand and improve rural connectivity, support environmental sustainability, foster entrepreneurship, unleash human productivity, and drive economic growth, which will be key to Canada’s fiscal recovery.

Since 2000, TELUS has invested nearly $240 billion in network infrastructure, spectrum, and operations to enhance the coverage, speed, and reliability of its networks. Over the next three years, TELUS has committed to investing an additional $40 billion to support the roll out of its 5G network, which will enhance innovation and help drive digital development across key sectors of the Canadian economy.

The recognition from Opensignal complements the countless accolades TELUS has earned over the years in respect to their world-leading wireless network. In 2021 alone, TELUS has been recognized by other independent industry-leading experts, including Seattle-based Ookla, Victoria-based Tutela and New York-based J.D. Power, building on an outstanding record of achievement with respect to network excellence. Notably, these awards are based on TELUS’ national networks, inclusive of both urban and rural coverage.

